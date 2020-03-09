Zwanziger and Niersbach are missing – negotiation postponed

The first day of negotiations in the Swiss summer fairy tale procedure only lasted a few minutes and did not go according to plan for the accused former German football officials. Judge Sylvia Frei adjourned the trial for dubious million payments in the course of the German World Cup candidacy 2006 to the Federal Criminal Court in Bellinzona in the absence of the three German suspects on Wednesday. The second meeting, originally scheduled for Tuesday, was canceled.

The former DFB – President Theo Zwanziger (74) and Wolfgang Niersbach (69) as well as the former general secretary Horst R. Schmidt (78) had canceled their participation due to health reasons. Judge Frei rated the absence as “excused”. She had previously rejected various applications from the defendants to stay the trial. The former general secretary of the FIFA World Football Association, Urs Linsi (70), appeared in court in his home country.

Judge Frei opened the trial with a delay of around two hours. All requests, including a request from Niersbach to suspend the trial due to public exclusion, were immediately rejected. An application for bias by the prosecutors was also rejected.

The former DFB officials and Linsi are accused of improper management. They are said to have knowingly incorrectly declared the payment of € 6.7 million from DFB to FIFA in 2005. The case against the former World Cup organization chief Franz Beckenbauer was severed last year because of his health. All accused reject all guilt.

The controversial transfer was used to repay a private loan from the entrepreneur Robert Louis-Dreyfus to Beckenbauer from 2002. This money later ended up in an account of a company of FIFA Vice President Mohamed bin Hammam, who has now been banned for life, who is neither accused in the current trial nor is he supposed to be heard as a witness.

Why the accused did not appear, Beat Luginbühl's lawyer in his twenties, explained in the morning in front of the courthouse. His client had to undergo eye surgery and could neither travel nor read enough. It is also about the corona virus: “The people would expose themselves to an intolerable, life-threatening risk. Nobody wants that, not even my client. ”Because of the spread of Sars-CoV-2, the process takes place in camera. Media representatives can follow the process via video transmission in an adjoining room.

Luginbühl said: “A correct procedure can mean that the process is terminated.” The offended act – the transfer – is time-barred on 27. April 2020. If no judgment has been reached by then, the proceedings will be terminated. (dpa)

