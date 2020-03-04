zew-president-thinks-corona-package-of-measures-is-right

Achim Wambach, President of the Leibniz Center for European Economic Research (ZEW) in Mannheim, believes that Federal Minister of Economics Peter Altmaier (CDU) is right in dealing with the corona crisis. “The level of uncertainty for the economy associated with the spread of the corona virus is enormous,” he told Tagesspiegel. “It is therefore good that the Minister for Economic Affairs does not directly adopt economic stimulus packages, but instead presents measures in a first step that help companies to overcome this period of uncertainty.”

Altmaier has a three-stage system -Plan presented with which politics wants to support companies due to the virus outbreak. Guarantees and KfW loans are planned in the first phase. In a second step, they would first be increased, and only in a third phase would there be stimulus measures.

“The planned loans and guarantees, as well as short-time benefits, can help stabilize companies in the event of liquidity shortages and a decline in orders,” said Wambach. However, he would like more precise planning in the event of an economic downturn. “In terms of risk management, the Ministry of Economic Affairs should already develop plans for support measures that can be activated in the event of an economic downturn,” said Wambach.