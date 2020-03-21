young-people-in-intensive-care-too

In the intensive care units too In Germany, young patients infected with the coronavirus are treated more and more often. That was shown in Italy – and “that is a picture that also emerges in Germany,” said chief physician Clemens Wendtner from the Clinic for Infectious Diseases at Munich Clinic Schwabing. “The youngest symptomatic Covid – 19 – patients were beginning 20 Year old. Overall, we see the entire demographic age spectrum, whether in the normal ward or intensive care unit. ”Wendtner had already treated the first patients infected with the Sars-CoV-2 virus in Germany at the Schwabinger Klinik at the end of January.

“Even a young patient is not immune from having a difficult course” , warned the doctor. “That should shake you awake, that you keep to the hygiene regulations and regulations.” The danger from the new virus was initially underestimated – by politicians as well as by science, the doctor admitted.

The World Health Organization (WHO) appealed to young people to adhere to strict exit restrictions during the Corona crisis. “I have a message for young people,” said WHO Director Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus in Geneva on Friday. “You are not invincible.”



Although there exists for older people the greatest risk of contracting the Sars-CoV-2 coronavirus and the lung disease Covid – 19 to develop. “But it doesn't get past the boy,” said Tedros. “This virus can also mean a hospital stay for weeks, or it can kill you.” All people would have to stand together, across national borders and across generations. “Solidarity, solidarity, solidarity” demanded Tedros.

A danger are currently also undetected Cases – and the number of unreported cases increases. Wendtner assumes that ten times as many people are infected in Italy than officially reported. This explains the high mortality rate of well over five percent. In Germany, five times more people could be infected than registered. In Germany, the mortality rate is still well below one percent. However, similar to other countries, the mortality rate could still increase.