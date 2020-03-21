Science
Young people in intensive care too
Wendtner: Coronavirus can also hit younger people massively
In the intensive care units too In Germany, young patients infected with the coronavirus are treated more and more often. That was shown in Italy – and “that is a picture that also emerges in Germany,” said chief physician Clemens Wendtner from the Clinic for Infectious Diseases at Munich Clinic Schwabing. “The youngest symptomatic Covid – 19 – patients were beginning 20 Year old. Overall, we see the entire demographic age spectrum, whether in the normal ward or intensive care unit. ”Wendtner had already treated the first patients infected with the Sars-CoV-2 virus in Germany at the Schwabinger Klinik at the end of January.
“Even a young patient is not immune from having a difficult course” , warned the doctor. “That should shake you awake, that you keep to the hygiene regulations and regulations.” The danger from the new virus was initially underestimated – by politicians as well as by science, the doctor admitted.
The World Health Organization (WHO) appealed to young people to adhere to strict exit restrictions during the Corona crisis. “I have a message for young people,” said WHO Director Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus in Geneva on Friday. “You are not invincible.”
Although there exists for older people the greatest risk of contracting the Sars-CoV-2 coronavirus and the lung disease Covid – 19 to develop. “But it doesn't get past the boy,” said Tedros. “This virus can also mean a hospital stay for weeks, or it can kill you.” All people would have to stand together, across national borders and across generations. “Solidarity, solidarity, solidarity” demanded Tedros.
A danger are currently also undetected Cases – and the number of unreported cases increases. Wendtner assumes that ten times as many people are infected in Italy than officially reported. This explains the high mortality rate of well over five percent. In Germany, five times more people could be infected than registered. In Germany, the mortality rate is still well below one percent. However, similar to other countries, the mortality rate could still increase.
In addition to the elderly and the sick, generally healthy patients with damaged lungs, such as long-time smokers and asthma patients, were particularly at risk, the doctor explained. But diabetics and people with high blood pressure are also affected, since important organs such as the lungs are also less well supplied.
simulations and epidemiological models suggested that the effects of the school and shop closures take effect after three weeks at the earliest, said Wendtner. An end to the crisis is hardly foreseeable. “How long the whole event will drag on, nobody can predict it at the moment.” However he believes a period of several months to late summer is realistic. (dpa)
Do everyone understand the seriousness of the situation?
Patient protection: Measures are not enough
The German Foundation for Patient Protection has called on the federal and state governments to finally convince the Initiate protection of those in need of care against the corona virus. Foundation board member Eugen Brysch told the German press agency: “It is irresponsible that the emergency plan to protect the 800 000 in need of care and 764 000 employees from the year 2013 was still not adjusted. “The plan was drawn up at the time to ward off a flu wave. These people lived in a confined space in the 13. 700 nursing homes. They are a high-risk group.
Brysch reacted to the death of nine people in a Würzburg nursing home who died after coronavirus infections. According to the director of the geriatric care facility, all deceased had previous illnesses and were over 80 years old. Of the 160 Residents were currently five with a Covid – 19 Disease in Würzburg clinics, another ten had tested positive for the virus and were being isolated in their rooms in the home. In addition there would be 23 Nursing staff with a positive test. These are in quarantine at home.
Brysch spoke of a “wake-up call” and warned: “It is extremely worrying that infected residents can continue to stay in the nursing home.” In the corona crisis, the federal and state governments would now have to focus more on care. Federal Minister of Health Jens Spahn (CDU) is also required.
Spahn had announced in the past few days to secure care in nursing homes in the Corona crisis with special provisions . People in need of care and also the nursing staff themselves need special protection and special support. Among other things, the temporary suspension of bureaucratic requirements had been agreed with long-term care insurance funds and care associations. Nursing home residents and their relatives should be spared any additional costs due to the corona epidemic, Spahn said. (dpa)
Yosemite National Park closed
Yosemite National Park in the US state of California has been closed to visitors due to the corona crisis. Until further notice, only employees would have access , the park administration announced on Friday.
That Ahwahnee Hotel as well as other accommodations, restaurants and campsites were closed on Tuesday. The offer for visitors was also restricted in other parks throughout the country, but they were not closed. Yosemite National Park is one of the most visited parks in the country.
California is one of the US states most affected by the corona pandemic. More than 1180 People got infected with the new virus, 23 People died . On Thursday was for the 40 Millions of California California general curfew have been imposed, of which only a few Exceptions apply. (AFP)
Bavaria's police hardly observed any violations of exit restrictions
Since Saturday far-reaching exit restrictions apply throughout Bavaria to contain the coronavirus. From midnight, numerous checks to ensure compliance with the measures were carried out – according to the police headquarters from Saturday morning, only Few violations found.
In the area of use of the police headquarters in Upper Palatinate, for example officials registered three violations. In Lower Franconia, the police found several violations: five teenagers celebrated a birthday in a construction vehicle; three other people noticed who were sitting around a campfire drinking. In all cases, those involved receive a criminal complaint for violating the general decree.
On Friday, Prime Minister Markus Söder (CSU) announced that from Saturday exit restrictions apply to Bavaria. Leaving your own home is then only allowed with good reason. The exit restrictions apply until April 3. (dpa)
Already 30. 000 stranded Germans brought back from abroad
In the return campaign started by the federal government because of the corona pandemic, according to the Words from Federal Foreign Minister Heiko Maas (SPD) already more than 30. 000 German vacationers from been brought back to Germany abroad. The total number of those affected is at approximately 200. 000 . He expects that in the next few days around 10. 000 Germans could be brought back a day, said Maas on Friday according to a video distributed by the Federal Foreign Office when visiting the crisis response center.
It can be assumed that the The return campaign will continue for about two weeks . Maas expressly warned against continuing to travel despite the formal worldwide travel warning issued by the Federal Foreign Office until the end of April. There is a risk that people who “are still going abroad can no longer be brought back”. Those who travel nonetheless act irresponsibly. (AFP)
It's really about life and death.
Bavaria's Prime Minister Markus Söder on Saturday morning on the radio station Antenne Bayern
China reports for the third day in a row that there is no new infection with the corona virus in Germany. However, the number of infected people who entered from abroad increased by 41 to, as reported by the National Health Commission. You are on 269 gone up. With 14 newly introduced cases there were most in Beijing. This increased the total number of confirmed infections in China to 81. 0 08 . The number of deaths increased by seven 3255 too. All new deaths have been registered in Hubei Province, the center of the virus outbreak in China. (Reuters)
SPD criticizes Söder's measures
The SPD leadership criticizes the advance of Bavaria's Prime Minister Markus Söder (CSU) on exit restrictions due to the spread of the coronavirus. “Anyone who now acts as if he or she knows the magic formula for dealing with this situation is throwing sand in the eyes of the citizens,” said SPD boss Norbert Walter-Borjans the newspapers of the Funke media group. “It would be better if the countries acted as agreed with the Chancellor.”
The Prime Ministers of the federal states want on Sunday in a switch with Chancellor Angela Merkel ( CDU) together speak further measures to curb the spread of coronavirus. Bavaria, like Saarland, announced on Friday exit restrictions from Saturday, the citizens are only allowed to leave their apartments for valid reasons. Other federal states also adopted new measures to restrict public life .
There are obviously too many Citizens who are unable to “keep a life-threatening danger away from themselves and others”, Walter-Borjans conceded. However, the proportionality of the measures must be preserved. Co-party leader Saskia Esken warned in the newspapers of the Funke media group: “The ban on leaving the apartment would be a particularly drastic measure. It would hit the many responsible people hard, and the positive would also have enormous negative effects. ”
The Greens Federal President Annalena Baerbock called it “counterproductive” if the Bavarian Prime Minister now rushed forward. Söder chaired the prime ministerial conference and was supposed to coordinate, she told the “world”. (dpa)
Federal government wants to protect tenants
The federal government is examining how tenants can be protected by Income losses are affected by the corona crisis. “This applies to tenants of living space as well as to commercial tenants “, a spokesman for the Ministry of Justice told the newspapers of the Funke media group. Ministry spokesman Rüdiger Petz told the editorial network Germany that those who did not pay their rent two months in a row could be terminated without notice. “We want to change that and are working on that nobody loses his apartment.”
SPD faction deputy Eva Högl told the RND: “Anyone who has lost income due to the coronavirus pandemic, suddenly and without fault he can have problems paying the rent in time. We must protect these tenants from the fact that their apartments or commercial premises are being terminated due to late payment. The legal expert of the SPD parliamentary group, Johannes Fechner, told the Funke newspapers: “ For both residential and commercial rents, rental payments would be deferred during the pandemic. The Ministry of Justice is already working on the subject. The landlords do not suffer any losses because the rents have to be paid later. “He added:” Nobody should be afraid that he will lose his apartment because he can no longer pay the rent because of the Corona crisis. “
In extraordinary crises, people are particularly susceptible to conspiracy theories of all kinds. The outbreak of the corona virus has presented Europe with a hitherto unknown challenge. In this situation of all places, the EU is confronted with a real attack, a “disinformation campaign” from Russia. According to an EU report.
Daily mirror | Claudia von Salzen
A short moment in the morning
Ruprecht Polenz stays at home and hopes for vaccination
I am 73, have a damaged heart and a weakened immune system. Therefore, I will have to stay in quarantine at home until an effective drug / vaccine against #Coronavirus is available. It would be easier for me if I didn't 2 /
– Ruprecht Polenz on Twitter (@polenz_r) https://twitter.com/polenz_r/status/1241161764852715520
Three billion euros Corona immediate aid for Germany's clinics
In view of the spreading coronavirus epidemic , the federal cabinet wants billions in aid for Germany's hospitals bring on the way. The volume of three billion euros is initially planned, the newspapers of the editorial network Germany (RND) reported on the night of Saturday, referring to coalition circles. Details are still open. The corresponding bill should be available this Saturday.
Background is therefore that hospitals due to the corona crisis on predictable treatments and operations have to do without . The proceeds from this could put the houses in trouble, it was said in coalition circles. The aim is to prevent hospital bankruptcies as a result of the corona pandemic. According to RND information, another law is intended to make working hours in systemically relevant sectors more flexible – including in hospitals.
The billions in aid for hospitals is part of a comprehensive package to deal with the corona crisis . Coalition circles put the total volume according to RND on Friday evening at 150 Billion euro. The total, however, also includes tax revenue of the federal government of around 35 billion euros that would be expected as a result of the impending possible recession. On round 50 billion euros, the planned aid for self-employed and micro-entrepreneurs.
According to the RND, the Federal Cabinet is also to pass a bill by Federal Justice Minister Christine Lambrecht (SPD), which, given the risk of corona infection, should make it possible for corporate general meetings to take place online. (dpa)
Man arrested in Guatemala for alleged corona vaccination
In Guatemala, a man is said to have tried to sell alleged vaccinations against the novel coronavirus. The “alleged doctor” was arrested in Chisec in the center of the Central American country, the police said. Residents had reported him because he wanted to cheat on them. Local media released a video from social media in which the man announced a vaccination campaign in Chisec. The prices are very reasonable, he says.
Supuesto doctor ofrecía vacuna contra el coronavirus, fue capturado por agentes de la Policía Nacional Civil, en Chisec, Alta Verapaz, luego que fuera denunciado por los vecinos del lugar, lo sindican de quererlos estafar.
– PNC Guatemala on Twitter (@pncdeguatemala) https://twitter.com/PNCdeGuatemala/status/1241096400554938369
Mike Pence employee tested positive
An employee of US Vice President Mike Pence has been tested positive for the corona virus. This is announced by the press officer from Pence. The infected employee had had no close contact with Pence or US President Donald Trump .
(Reuters)
Bavaria was the first federal state in Germany on Friday and has imposed a curfew – or more precisely: “basic exit restrictions”, as country chief Markus Söder (CSU) called it. Berlin has not yet been able to do so penetrate, but the discussion about such extensive restrictions on personal freedom of movement is in full swing.
Daily mirror | Sabine Beikler
Do you have a quirk or wat? Stay at home!
Comedian Kurt Krömer on curfew
Nine coronavirus deaths in Würzburg nursing home
In a Würzburg nursing home there are coronavirus infections nine people died. A spokesman for the Bavarian State Office for Health (LGL) said on Friday on request. The head of the Würzburg geriatric care facility told the German press agency that all deceased had previous illnesses and were over 80 years old.
Of the 160 Residents were currently five with a Covid – 19 – disease in Würzburg clinics, another ten are tested positive for the virus and would be isolated in their rooms in the home. Added would be 23 Nursing staff with a likewise positive test. These are in quarantine at home.
According to the state office, an evacuation of the home is currently “not indicated for technical reasons.”
Since the first death, special protective measures have been in place in the home, according to the state office. So apply since 12. March a strict ban on visits. The residents were isolated and were not allowed to leave their rooms. Nurses would only enter the patient rooms in protective suits and with respiratory masks.
Cleaning staff also wear protective clothing. Because infected personnel have to remain in quarantine at home temporarily, employees from other facilities of the home owner are deployed in the house, said the home manager. How the virus got into the facility can no longer be traced. (dpa)
New York is because of Covid – 19 in a state of emergency
New York is also fighting the coronavirus, the city is considered the center of the coronavirus pandemic in the United States. Since significantly more tests have been carried out there, the number of cases in the state of New York has been around 7000 soared.
On Thursday Governor Andrew Cuomo reacted to the Corona crisis and took drastic measures: All “non-vital” companies are only allowed to have their employees still work from home.
“Essential for survival”, for example supermarket employees or those who and maintain water supply. All others of the round 19 Millions of state residents should stay at home as much as possible, Cuomo said at a press conference on Friday.
So the state is ” In pause”. “These requirements are enforced. These are not just helpful tips, ”says Cuomo. He was aware that these measures could cost some New Yorkers their jobs. Therefore landlords 90 Don't put your tenants in front of your door for days. “I want to make sure that you don't put the roof over yours too Lose your head, ”says the governor.
The measures will apply from Sunday evening, but the streets of the city are already ghostly empty, as this video of the New York Times shows. Museums and theaters are closed, as are all bars in the city. The restaurants may only deliver their food.
The New York Times | By Nilo Tabrizy and Ainara Tiefenthäler
Many remember the empty streets at the terrorist attack of the 11. September 2001. New York Mayor Bill de Blasio also makes the comparison in his press conference. Different from 9 / 11 you would have more uncertainty in the current situation because you don't know so many things about the corona virus.
He also encouraged the population that the city had the capacity to deal with this crisis There is “literally no other place in the world with such a stable health system as New York City,” says de Blasio.
But already now the hospital beds are in town scarce. Governor Cuomo assumes that 18. 000 to 37. 000 need intensive beds – there are currently in New York only 3000 from that, 80 percent are occupied. Overall you need 110. 000 hospital beds. Currently there are 53. 000, of which also 80 percent are occupied.
A hospital ship of the Navy, the “USNS Comfort” is supposed to relieve the hospitals and mooring in New York soon. On board: 1000 Beds. A “floating hospital”, as Cuomo calls it.
A similar ship is said to moor on the California coast . The state on the west coast has a curfew due to the coronavirus pandemic on Friday for around 40 Imposed millions of citizens.
Governor Cuomo, meanwhile, is calling on companies to sell unused protective clothing, i.e. gloves, smocks, and mouth protection, to the state. The designer Christian Siriano has already offered to sew appropriate face masks.