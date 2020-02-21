you-have-to-be-able-to-endure-that

Uli Hoeneß had to endure many insults during his time at a prominent position at Bayern. For about 17 of the 18 Bundesliga clubs, he was the personified evil. Nevertheless, Hoeneß endured all injuries stoically, presumably they even flattered him a little.

It was very helpful for German football that Uli Hoeneß was not too tender. Unlike Dietmar Hopp, the benefactor from the Rhein-Neckar metropolitan region, who has a past as a district league footballer, but in his professional life as a successful IT entrepreneur he got to know other manners than those common in football stadiums.

The stadium is not a legal free space

Hopp led the TSG Hoffenheim, for which he once played in the district league, into the Bundesliga thanks to his incredible wealth. He did that for the people in the Rhine-Neckar metropolitan region, who didn't know beforehand that they were luckily lacking a Bundesliga club. That is why Hopp never understood that he was not opposed to all-round love for his commitment. On the contrary.

A stadium is not a legal space, even if – see pyrotechnics – it is difficult or impossible to always enforce the law. In the stadium there is ranting and mobbing – and not infrequently in such a tasteless and unbearable way that it drives even the most stubborn fans to shame. Hopp has not only experienced this once.

But the legal war, which he waged mainly against supporters of Borussia Dortmund, is also shameful. Especially since the German Football Association (DFB) was always there to help. Because a manageable number of Dortmund fans have misbehaved, no Dortmund players are allowed to attend their club's games in Sinsheim for three years. Punishing someone for the wrongdoing of others is not only a legal concern; it is also a break from the DFB with its previous line, which has deliberately refrained from collective penalties.

Hopp has suffered well at the DFB

Dietmar Hopp has suffered well in the DFB with many fans. He pumped fresh money into football from the outside. Before the European Championship 2012 the national team stayed in its hotel complex and even had it built a new training ground. And SAP, once co-founded by Hopp, is still one of the sponsors of the DFB.

Luckily, Uli Hoeneß was never as sensitive as Dietmar Hopp. Otherwise, probably not a single away fan should have seen a game of his team in the Munich arena.