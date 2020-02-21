Günter Netzer, 75, was one of the best midfielders Germany has ever had , After his playing career, he worked as a manager at Hamburger SV, TV expert and entrepreneur. 50 years ago, Borussia Mönchengladbach played with Netzer as the first Bundesliga club in Israel. The former international can still remember this extraordinary trip. But he had no idea what it would do.

Mr. Netzer, on 23. February 1970 they traveled to Israel with Borussia Mönchengladbach as the first Bundesliga club. Have you seen yourself as a bridge builder?

For heaven's sake, that would be would have been excessively exaggerated if we had thought highly political of young people who only had football in mind!

The foal elf. The then German soccer champion Mönchengladbach presents himself on 27. July 1970 in the Bökelberg Stadium. Photo: dpa

You then made in tel Aviv before about 20 . 000 viewers a game against the Israeli national team. How do you remember the mood?

That was completely extraordinary. In the beginning it was a normal game where there was no great emotion. There were no peculiarities either. But then we led 3-0 at half-time, and then something funny happened.

What then?

At the break, Israeli trainer Emanuel Schaffer came to our trainer Hennes Weisweiler. He pleaded with him: “Hennes, please do me a favor and tell your boys to stop playing like this. Otherwise I'll be released tomorrow! ”But then we were very surprised that Hennes Weisweiler, the one who actually always forced us to attack, under which we sometimes played Harakiri without end, that he suddenly asked us to do it with him To stop scoring. You can't tell a footballer with body and soul!

What happened then?

We discussed in a small team that we will not do that. We really got going in the second half. It was one of those days when we did an incredible amount, where we had a flow of play and a form that led to something special. In the end we won 6-0.

Nevertheless, the Israeli fans celebrated you after the game.

It was so euphoric and exciting, they hugged us and carried us on our shoulders, these reactions were incredible Great. Even so, none of us thought at the moment what that might mean politically. In retrospect, we were overjoyed that here 25 years after the end of the Second World War To a certain extent, there has been an approximation about sport.

Can football still have a connecting effect today?

I dont know. The problems in the world are more complex today. But on a smaller scale, football still has the opportunity to bring people together. A wonderful example is the World Cup 2006 in Germany. Back then fans came from all over the world and said afterwards: “But we didn't imagine Germany to be so happy.” All of the prejudices have not been confirmed. (AP)

