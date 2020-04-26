Yes, the R value dropped before the contact was blocked – but …

Against a factual debate about possible and better impossible relaxation of contact restrictions in everyday life in Germany. there is no objection. It is also necessary because virologists and epidemiologists are collecting more and more information about the pandemic and the virus, but there are also uncertainties due to a lack of knowledge.

But who about the contact bans in Germany from 23. March criticized as “superfluous” because the virus, measured in terms of the reproductive value R, had only spread little before, and should have understood how this standard value came about and what it says – and what not.

Hobby epidemiologists and the reproductive rate R

The phenomenon of football is well known: In Germany there are World Cup times an estimated 80 million experts who know better than that Coach of the German national soccer team, what leads to the World Cup title and what doesn't.

And at the moment, apparently many, at least those who think they can handle numbers, feel called to be epidemiologists or virologists. For example, the finance scientist Stefan Homburg from the Institute for Public Finance at the University of Hanover.

In a meanwhile much-clicked YouTube video, he claims that the lockdown of business life in Germany was unnecessary because the indicator for the virus spread, the reproduction number R, according to a graphic by the Robert Koch Institute had dropped to around 1 before these measures were introduced. The lockdown “did not work” because the value would have remained at 1.

Reproduction number R: How many people are infected on average by an infected person Graphic: Tagesspiegel / Rita Böttcher

Homburg is wrong. Without the context of what the R-value, infection numbers and their occurrence mean – for which one needs epidemiological and virological knowledge – the graphic (see below) cannot be understood.

The R-value of today – about 0.9 – comes about through a procedure called nowcasting: based on the current number of reports about infected people, the delay in diagnosis and reporting is factored in and thus a forecast is made of how many people are already ill, although they will only be tested, diagnosed and reported within the next few days and weeks. “So it's a real-time forecast,” a model, a RKI spokeswoman told the Tagesspiegel. The reproduction number is then estimated on the basis of this nowcasting.

Important behavioral changes in the population before the lockdown

You can only reliably determine R afterwards. There was a delay of ten to eleven days. “That R already on 22. RKI dropped to about 1 in March, the RKI knew reliably at the beginning of April at the earliest, ”said the spokeswoman. As soon as these were no longer available as predicted but rather reliable figures, the RKI published them in the form of a graphic in the “Epidemiological Bulletin”.

But Homburg's reproach that the lockdown is no longer necessary based on these R-numbers has not been sustainable. Because on the one hand, there was a cancellation of major events before the decision to ban contacts on 9 March and from 16. The schools and daycare centers were closed in March.

And long before the actual lockdown, there were important behavior changes in the population – many already worked in the home office, avoided restaurants, cafes and larger events, as movement studies show. The well-known TV science journalist Ranga Yogeshwar also points out this in a video in which he responds to Homburg's claims.

All of this led to the fact that hot spots were shut down, i.e. places and situations where a particularly large number of virus transmissions take place. “That was quickly reflected in the R number,” said the RKI spokeswoman. “And just because R times slips below 1 does not mean that it remains stable there.”

The ban on contact from 23. March would have caused R to remain so low. In addition, the number of new cases was then around 4000 to 5000, which is too high even with a lower number of reproductions, in which only one person has another infects.

The health system would then still be overloaded. “You can never look at these two values, R and the number of new cases, decoupled from each other,” said the RKI spokeswoman.

The contact restrictions were necessary to ensure the success of the school and daycare closures and to stabilize the ban on assembly. Because you still have to prevent a new cluster, a new hotspot from forming.

In addition, the R-value is averaged over Germany, which means that it can be 1.3 in some regions. And that in Germany the pandemic could be controlled much better if R was not close to 1, but less than 0.3, that should now be clear to everyone – with the exception of self-appointed hobby epidemiologists, of course.