“yeast,-we-need-yeast!”-instead-of-“eggs,-we-need-eggs!”

It is thanks to Oliver Kahn that the egg has had a firm place among the cultural assets of German football history for well over a decade. Especially in the Easter days, his legendary “Eggs” interview from November 2003 is gladly extracted.

After a sobering 0-2 defeat at FC Schalke 04 the former Bayern captain at the time did not clarify the former reporter Tom Bartels about the Easter symbolic power of the chicken fruit, but in impressive conciseness about the quality characteristics he suspected in the hormonal-mental area (“Eggs, we need eggs!”; see video).

In these days, in which Easter in many places has to be celebrated very differently than usual, there is no question that this historical material needs to be adapted and updated. That is why we present the contemporary revision of this little treasure of football history. See Oliver Kahn and Tom Bartels in: The sobering Easter shopping at Coronavirus times.

Kahn stands in front of a supermarket branch in Gelsenkirchen-Erle. His eyes are empty, as is the shopping basket.

Bartels: Oliver Kahn, you are known for your clear words. Why did your purchase lose two pounds here today?

Kahn: Because we didn't buy a hamster and … uh … I don’t think I’ve got everything out of the shop that’s possible.

Bartels: Can you make that a little more specific? What was missing exactly?

Kahn: yeast.

Bartels: The retail trade has not resisted . The retail sector hasn't shown what you've been asking for weeks. Do I understand you correctly?

Kahn: I say yes: yeast, we need yeast. You know what that means.

Bartels: I know what that means. (…) How is that different?

Kahn: I just gave you the answer.

Bartels: What influence do you as a consumer have to do something? They told us what was missing, but how can you change something?

Kahn: Yes, what should I do here every time stand in front of the camera and discuss what can be changed? That's all … Alibi explanations are. I think we will discuss things internally with Ms. Klöckner and that the suppliers know exactly what they need to improve. What should I chat into the camera every time? That is completely pointless.

Bartels: Thank you, Oliver Kahn. Good luck with the processing. (hands him a roll of toilet paper)