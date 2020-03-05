Würzburg trial of sexual violence against young children begins

A speech therapist from Würzburg has to answer to court for serious sexual abuse of young boys from Thursday morning. The 38 – year old is said to have massively committed seven children in 66 cases, including physically and mentally handicapped people. Some of them were only two years old. Some cannot speak, others only a few words.

The Grand Youth Chamber at the Regional Court in Würzburg has scheduled eleven trial days until the end of April. The man had been caught almost a year ago. According to the Attorney General's Office in Bamberg, he is largely admitted. It is conceivable that part of the process will take place in order to protect the victims.

According to the public prosecutor, the man is said to have been there since 2008 until his arrest March abused his victims in different ways between the ages of two and six. The attacks are said to have taken place in his two practices and two kindergartens in Würzburg, where he was supposed to be treating the children. The daycare staff should not have noticed.

In addition to a prison sentence of up to 15 years, the accused also faces preventive detention. The public prosecutor has already announced that it will be examined.

The man took child pornographic pictures and videos of his deeds, which he distributed via the Darknet. He was arrested after raids in his practices and in his apartment and has been in custody since then. ( dpa, AFP, epd )