wrong-enemy-of-china

The Confucius Institutes at German universities have come under criticism. “Behind seemingly harmless tea ceremonies and language courses there is the ice-cold propaganda of an authoritarian regime,” said FDP deputy Jens Brandenburg at the end of November. This has been taken up by the media and is part of a public debate that once again serves the old cliché of the Chinese danger.

It is said of “world power China. A threat ”(“ SZ ”) or from“ China has long made the world tremble ”- a recourse to a book title by 1974. The “Handelsblatt” titled “China's March to the West”: “How dangerous the 'New Silk Road' really is” and shows, based on a cartoon by 1892 to Cecil Rhodes, who is pulling his strings on the African continent, a smiling Chinese President who is ejecting his lasso to Europe on the northern globe .

The threat scenarios associated here are based on negative China images of the 19. Century back, which the positive perception of China in Europe in the course of the Jesuit mission in 17. and 18. Century. Had the Jesuits still drawn a well-ordered country with an educated civil servant-scholar class, then the victory of the French Revolution changed 1789 and their ideas of equality and progress perception.

Unable to modernize?

China became the country of standstill, backward and “semi-civilized”. The great powers were concerned with securing the import of precious porcelain and silk fabrics and invigorating tea. In return, the opium produced in India was illegally smuggled into China. That opium harmed the economy, that two opium wars 1840 / 42 and 1856/60 were led against China and that was a looting of the country started in the Boxer War 1900 / 01 and in Japanese Aggression during the Second World War reached sad climaxes, is now even in some German school books.

The reduction of China as incapable of modernization (Max Weber) served to legitimize the expansion of the powers. At the same time, the fears that the large population and the associated potential of the people gave rise to the assumption of an impending “yellow danger.”

The negative perception was the conviction of the West of the superiority of one's own modernization and organization model. Alternative ideas remained marginal. So dominated racist tones during the Nazi era, but also in the 1950 he and 1960 years the Chinese picture, as book titles like ” The yellow danger has red hands “readers addressed.

After the end of the Cold War stoked in the 1990 years Political scientists like Samuel Huntington with the thesis of the “clash of cultures” fears. China's economic successes and the strengthening of political power have led to further painting of such threat scenarios. The dragon, which has a positive connotation in the cultural context of China, was reinterpreted in popular embellishments of the Huntington thesis: A dragon that splits the globe illustrated 2004 a “Spiegel” title.

Differentiated analyzes are rare

Previously published Bill Gertz of the moon movement “The China Threat” – like representatives of the evangelical spectrum generally apostrophized China as the “empire of evil” in such a way that the China correspondent Georg Blume 2008 opposed this. Adrian Zenz, who is assigned by the “FAZ” to a “marginal evangelical educational institution”, is present in the debate today. Differentiated analyzes are rare, Chinese scientists tend to be considered too sinophilic. Already in the 1920 years Richard Wilhelm was considered “to chinese “qualified.

[Lesen Sie zum Thema auch unseren Artikel “Umstrittene Finanzierung einer China-Professur: Wie sich die FU an chinesische Gesetze bindet”]

China is increasingly becoming a “strategic rival” (EU strategy paper 2019) of a system conflict, portrayed as a “fundamental and long-term threat” (Kiron Skinner, US State Department), as a negative opposite of a democratic-liberal Western model, such as it exists as a self-image and has long since become brittle in reality.

Mechthild Leutner is a sinologist and historian and was a professor at the East Asian Seminar at the Free University of Berlin as well as … Photo: Bernd Wannenmacher

China is portrayed as a country with an almighty Communist Party, which in Germany manages to manipulate naive representatives of the economy, politics and science in such a way that, for example at German universities in Confucius Institutes, “a kind of idea wash “Allow. What a picture is drawn here by German entrepreneurs, politicians and scientists!

What are the interests behind the picture of an impending “Chinese danger” today? Is it primarily about the global leadership claim of the United States, which also want to drag their allies into the systemic conflict they have apostrophized? US think tanks developed a foreign policy strategy in the 1990 in the years, which promoted human rights Criterion explained.

[ Die Autorin, Mechthild Leutner, war von 1991 bis 2014 an der Freien Universität Berlin Professorin für Staat und Gesellschaft des modernen China. Von 2006 bis 2019 leitete sie als Direktorin das Konfuzius-Institut an der Freien Universität.]

German politicians also represent a value-based foreign policy. However, since these criteria are not applied in the same way to all countries, the suspicion may arise that value-based foreign policy relates in particular to China and is used to “contain” China. In view of the global problems, does it make sense to revive old enemy images as a political tool?

The fact that China has established itself as a confident player in the international system – that seems to the USA and its allies difficult to be acceptable. On the one hand, it is the interests of maintaining power and securing the previous priority, which are expressed in the common images of China.

On the other hand, it seems in these times of immense ecological and social challenges that associated with existential fears for many people, to be relatively easily possible to continue the cliché of the “yellow danger”, as is currently the case with a completely different topic, dealing with the coronavirus.

Endowed professorship under German law

In fact, the Confucius Institutes in Germany are organized as joint associations of a German and a Chinese university that independently carry out their projects in Responsible for language and culture and are financially supported by the Confucius Institute headquarters, a subdivision of the Chinese Ministry of Education. Like the Goethe-Instituts on the German side, this department promotes the teaching of Chinese language and culture worldwide through appropriate funding programs, including endowed professorships. Like all domestic and foreign endowed professorships in Germany, these are filled according to German law and without the involvement of the founders.

As is the case with the endowed professorship of Chinese didactics at the Free University of Berlin it is a start-up financing. It enables the long-term establishment of a highly sought-after teacher training course in Chinese.

In view of the classification of the 1980 years of German-Chinese cooperation in culture and science in a clichéd debate the question of whether the thesis of the sinologist Wolfgang Franke von 1973 still exists today: namely that the China pictures ultimately say more about the viewer's point of view than that Object of consideration.