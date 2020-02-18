wrapping-with-radio

It sounds like the solution to a luxury problem: Researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in Cambridge near Boston have developed a “smart” diaper. In any case, she will let you know if she is wet enough to need to be changed.

Diapers with moisture indicators already exist. However, these integrated measuring strips must be actively checked. The core of the new technology presented in the “IEEE Sensors” magazine is a sensor costing cents, which is embedded in the absorbent polymer of modern diapers and transmits the moisture status via an RFID transmitter to an RFID receiver up to one meter away.

An advantage for carers and well-groomed

On the other hand, the technology could also help that diapers are used more economically – for example, not changed too early.

According to the researchers led by Pankhuri Sen, sensor technology should also prove to be helpful for both sides – staff and supervised people – in the care context. People in need of care who cannot go to the toilet would be spared changing diapers frequently.

It would also ensure that these aids do not remain wet on the skin for too long, undetected, which can lead to irritation and infection.