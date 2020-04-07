Wound Dressing Market is on Upsurge by Rising Diabetic Sores|Smith & Nephew (UK), Alliqua.com (US), Mölnlycke Health Care AB (Sweden), ConvaTec Inc. (UK), Coloplast Pty Ltd (Australia)

Wound Dressings Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 8.49 billion to an estimated value of USD 14.81 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 7.2% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

The insights provided in this Wound Dressing market research report are based upon SWOT analysis on which businesses can rely confidently. With the precise and high-tech information, about healthcare industry, businesses can know about the types of consumers, consumer’s demands and preferences, their perspectives about the product, their buying intentions, their response to particular product, and their varying tastes about the specific product already existing in the market through this report. This information and market insights assists with maximizing or minimizing the production of goods depending on the conditions of demand.

Some of the major players operating in global wound dressings market are KCI Licensing, Inc. (US), Integra LifeSciences (US), Smith & Nephew (UK), Alliqua.com (US), Mölnlycke Health Care AB (Sweden), ConvaTec Inc. (UK), Coloplast Pty Ltd (Australia), Medtronic (Ireland), Organogenesis Inc. (US), Medline Industries, Inc. (US), 3M (US), Derma Sciences Inc. (US), Hollister Incorporated (US), MiMedx (US), Johnson & Johnson Private Limited (US), Human Biosciences (US), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), Systagenix (US), Genzyme Corporation (US) and Beiersdorf AG (Germany) among others..

Key Developments in the Market:

In February 2018, Smith and Nephew launched a single use NPWT device, PICO 7 in Europe which will help in attracting the hard to heal patients.

In 2016, Organogenesis launched a wound care medical device, PuraPly which is composed of a collagen sheet coated with 0.1% polyhexmethylenebiguanide hydrochloride, covers a wide range of acute and chronic wounds including pressure ulcers, venous ulcers, diabetic ulcers has named one of the “Top 10 Innovations in Podiatry”. It will capture a significant amount of global wound dressings market

Opportunities in the market

To strategically profile key players and comprehensively analyze their market position in terms of ranking and core competencies, and detail the competitive landscape for market leaders To describe and forecast the market, in terms of value, for various segments, by region North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and Rest of the World (RoW) Comprehensive quantitative analysis of the industry is provided for the period of 2016-2023 to assist stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities. Extensive analysis of the key segments of the industry helps in understanding the trends in types of point of care test across Europe. To get a comprehensive overview of the Wound Dressings market.

Segmentation: Global Wound Dressings Market

By Product

Advanced Wound Dressings Foam dressings Hydrocolloids Hydrofiber Film dressings Alginates Collagen dressings Hydrogels dressings Wound contact layers Super absorbent dressings

Traditional Wound Dressings Surgical tapes Anti-infective dressings Dry dressings.

By Type Anti-microbial Non Anti-microbial

By Wound Type Surgical wounds Burns Diabetic foot ulcers Pressure ulcers Venous ulcers Trauma Chronic wounds

By End-Users Hospitals Clinics Ambulatory surgical centers.

By Geography North America South America Europe Asia-Pacific Middle East & Africa



