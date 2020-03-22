would-you-let-us-die

Barbara John is a columnist for the Tagesspiegel. Among other things, she was the foreigners' representative for the Berlin Senate and is chairwoman of the board of the Berlin Parity Welfare Association. even fatally ill like the age cohort 65 +. As a year 1938 I've been a part of it for a long time. The Chancellor herself mentioned the elderly in her television address on Wednesday. She advised that “it is best to have hardly any contact with the very old” because “they are particularly at risk”.

In “funk”, a youth service from ARD and ZDF, this care turns into malevolence. The satirist Schlecky Silberstein has published a YouTube video entitled “Corona saves the world”. It says the virus is fair. “It takes the old people away, but the young people get through this infection with ease. That's just, after all, the generation 65 plus this planet in the past 50 Full of years on the wall. “

Does my age decide whether I can live or not?

The particular need of the elderly is a burden for my age group, in several ways. For one thing, older people wonder how they would fare if they actually fell ill. Does age determine whether we can continue to live or not?

After all, staff and treatment places will not be enough for everyone, especially not for the comorbid old lung patients, who are currently “triage” in Italy with its neglected medical infrastructure. are literally sorted out. We are also subliminally given the Black Peter card. If we were not in the game, there would not be the drastic restrictions, it is suggested.

Most retirement and nursing homes are now closed to relatives – with good intentions. Minister for the Elderly Franziska Giffey praised the ban, because this is the only way to protect those in need of care.

But people in nursing homes complain about the ban in phone calls. As caring as the ban on contact may be, it affects people who know their finiteness more than all other age groups and at the same time feel the sudden severity of the officially ordered abandonment. Should this really continue without exception?

What could eliminate uncertainty and create trust among the generation 65 + would be a public signal from the Chancellor: I assure that all those affected by the virus will receive the necessary medical treatment without exception. That is what the federal government stands for.