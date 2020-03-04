Science
World Bank provides 12 billion euros to fight Covid-19
World Bank provides 12 billion US dollars available
The World Bank provides developing countries to fight against the new type of corona virus loans and aid totaling 12 billion US dollars ready. It is about helping the states “quickly” and “flexibly” to prevent the health and economic consequences of the Covid – 19 – To counter epidemic, said World Bank President David Malpass on Tuesday.
The funds could be used for health systems be expanded, the World Bank said. Around four billion US dollars of the new aid package thus come from existing programs.
They had just a few hours earlier World Bank and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) canceled their annual spring meeting in the USA due to the new corona virus . The meetings, originally planned for the headquarters of the organizations in Washington in mid-April, should now take place in a “virtual format”, it said. (AP)
US Minister Announces Vaccine Text
The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has been given the go-ahead for first clinical trials, according to Health Minister Alex Azar of a potential vaccine against the novel coronavirus. Azar said on Tuesday after visiting the National Health Institute in Bethesda, Maryland with U.S. President Donald Trump and director of the National Institute for Infectious Diseases, Anthony Fauci.
Fauci emphasized that this would not change the current schedule for a possible vaccine. “The whole process will take at least a year or a year and a half.” Fauci had assumed this time frame from the start. Several laboratories worldwide are currently researching vaccines against Covid – 19. (AP)
Third coronavirus case in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania
There is a third confirmed case of corona infection in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania. This was announced by the Ministry of Economy, Labor and Health. The sick person is a 50 – year-old man without previous illnesses who was in South Tyrol last week for Been skiing vacation. (Reuters)
Google cancels developer conference
Google cancels its annual developer conference I / O because of the epidemic. The US search engine operator announced that they would look for alternative formats in the coming weeks. (Reuters)
doctor of a children's clinic first Coronavirus – Fall in Saarland
The first coronavirus patient in Saarland is a pediatrician of the university hospital. The person works at the children's hospital and is ill with flu-like symptoms, as Minister of Health Monika Bachmann (CDU) said on Tuesday evening.
The health department is now investigating contact persons. Others are already in quarantine. The patient was isolated in the clinic. Saarland was recently one of the few federal states without proven Sars-CoV-2 infections.
Currently the movement profile of the man is being tracked, said State Secretary Stephan Kolling, who is head of the crisis team. “We discussed whether a closure of the children's clinic could be considered.” However, it had come to be understood that that the clinic could not be closed . But the security measures have been increased. In addition, other children's hospitals were asked whether there was any free capacity if necessary. (AP)
Altmaier announces three-stage plan for companies
Federal Minister of Economics Peter Altmaier (CDU) has pledged support to companies experiencing difficulties due to the spread of the coronavirus. “We do everything we can to ensure that this virus does not affect the economy in Germany across the board,” he said on Tuesday evening.
His house has drawn up a three-stage plan for this. As a first step, companies are to be helped with loans from the KfW development bank and guarantees. In a second step – but at this point one is not yet – the deferral of taxes would be conceivable.
If supply chains should eventually be interrupted on a larger scale and companies closed, other measures can be taken similarly those after the financial crisis 2008 were used. “We are prepared and determined to avoid a possible crisis and to secure employment and added value,” said Altmaier. (Carla Neuhaus)
First death from coronavirus in Spain
In Spain there is the first coronavirus death victim. The patient was already on 13. February died in a hospital in Valencia , local government official Ana Barcelo Chico said on Tuesday to journalists. But only after his death was an infection with the virus detected.
According to the Ministry of Health in Madrid is currently 151 confirmed cases of infection in Spain .
The Coronavirus – Break out of one of the most important religious traditions in Catholic Spain. As a health official said, as a measure to combat the epidemic, kissing statues of Mary and saints before Easter could be prohibited. (Reuters)
USA consider entry bans
According to President Donald Trump, the US government is considering a ban on travel from the USA, particularly in the epidemic affected areas. However, corresponding restrictions within the country are not an issue, Trump said before a meeting with health experts. (Reuters)
All-clear in Thuringia: No coronavirus case in the CDU parliamentary group
The suspected case of a coronavirus infection has not been confirmed in the Thuringian CDU parliamentary group. A CDU MP had been tested after it became known that he had been on a skiing holiday in Italy with the infected man from the Saale-Orla district during the winter vacation.
Still on Monday, the MP had attended the parliamentary group meeting in Erfurt, at which the 21 MP one elected a new parliamentary board.
A positive result would also have an impact on the election of the prime minister, which is to take place on Wednesday in the Erfurt state parliament, had. But now there was the all-clear: No infection.
Until the test result became known, the CDU parliamentary group had canceled all appointments on Tuesday. (with dpa / AFP)
IMF and World Bank move spring conference online
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank have due to the novel corona virus their annual spring conference in the USA was canceled.
The for mid-April at the headquarters of the Organizations scheduled to meet in Washington should now take place in a “virtual format” , IMF chief Kristalina Georgiewa and World Bank chief David Malpass said on Tuesday. The aim is to guarantee the health and safety of the participants from the member countries and the employees, it said.
It was initially unclear to what extent the multi-day conference should now be replaced by video conferencing and live broadcasts . The organizations stated that the digital possibilities should be fully exploited to enable consultations with the member states. To the conference of 13. to 19. April were expected to include bankers, finance ministers, senior officials from around the world and central bank representatives n. (AP)
Hannover Messe is postponed
The Hannover Messe is to be postponed, according to a report by the “Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung”. As the newspaper reports, citing exhibitors and trade fair circles, the world's largest capital goods trade fair should not run as planned by due to possible dangers from the corona virus. . to 24. April. However, the industrial show should not be canceled, but rescheduled later in the year. (Reuters)
WHO: “Containment is possible”
The head of the World Health Organization WHO, Tedros Adhanom, has reported that of the people infected with the coronavirus around 3.4 percent died . This means that the serbility rate is significantly higher than with flu infections , where it is far less than one percent.
At the same time, according to everything that was previously known, the coronavirus was less contagious than the flu virus. Infected people who are not yet ill are strong spreaders of the flu. “That doesn't seem to be the case with the corona virus,” said Tedros on Tuesday in his daily management report.
Figures from China suggested that only one percent of those infected with coronavirus developed no symptoms at all, and that most of the known cases showed symptoms within two days , according to Tedros.
As a third important difference, he mentioned the fact that you already have vaccines and treatment methods for the flu. But currently there are about 20 Coronavirus vaccines in development.
The fourth difference between the two infections is that you would not even try to contain the flu because it was simply impossible. At Covid – 19 , on the other hand, you can and should try by following contagion routes – this prevents infections and saves lives. “Containment is possible,” emphasized Tedros.
In summary, he says that one could Covid – 19 Not treat the same as the flu. “But there are enough parallels so that the countries don't have to start from scratch .”
WHO: Prices for surgical masks already increased sixfold
The lack of face masks and other medical protective equipment hinders the fight against the novel coronavirus, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). “We can Covid – 19 don't stop without protecting our health workers, ”said WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus in Geneva on Tuesday. “The supplies are running low.” The prices for surgical masks have increased sixfold, tripled for ventilators and more than doubled for protective clothing .
Tedros said that worldwide supply of personal protective equipment around 40 percent must be increased, and asked governments to incentivize manufacturers to offer. According to WHO estimates, about 89 millions of respirators used and 76 million examination gloves.
Looking at the Tokyo Olympics in the summer, the WHO chief said it was premature to take any steps . “I think a decision now would be too early.” He has confidence in Japan and that there will be progress in the fight against the new virus. Japan is one of the most affected countries outside of China. (AP)
First confirmed infection in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania
For the first time also in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania two patients demonstrably on the coronavirus ill. The two people from the district of Vorpommern-Greifswald were immediately isolated at home , the responsible medical officer Marlies Kühn announced on Tuesday in Greifswald. (AP)
Number of infections in Germany increases 196
The number of confirmed Coronavirus infections in Germany is on 196 gone up. The Robert Koch Institute announced this in the afternoon. Most cases continue to exist in North Rhine-Westphalia, where alone 103 sick people are known. (Reuters)
A dog wears a protective mask in Beijing, China. So far, however, there is no evidence that the coronavirus is also transmitted to pets .
First case in Saarland confirmed
In Saarland, an infection with the new corona virus was found for the first time. The Saarland Ministry of Health announced on Tuesday. (AP)
Since we will only have a result of the quick test of the member in question this evening, @cdu_fraktion_th has decided that none of the colleagues will still be taking appointments today. We want to minimize the risk of a possible spread.
– Andreas Bühl on Twitter (@buehlandreas) https://twitter.com/Buehlandreas/status/1234850798909169664
The situation created by the outbreak of the coronavirus is changing rapidly. This creates risks for the economic outlook and for the functioning of the financial markets. The ECB is closely monitoring these developments and their impact on the economy, medium-term inflation and the transmission of monetary policy. The ECB is ready to take appropriate and targeted measures where necessary and appropriate to the underlying risks.
ECB chief Christine Lagarde
US Federal Reserve surprisingly cuts interest rates due to coronavirus
The US Federal Reserve has because of the emerging economic effects of the coronavirus your key interest rate surprisingly by half a percentage point lowered. The key interest rate is now in the corridor from 1 to 1,25 percent, the Federal Reserve (Fed) announced on Tuesday. (AP)