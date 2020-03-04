world-bank-provides-12-billion-euros-to-fight-covid-19

WHO: “Containment is possible” The head of the World Health Organization WHO, Tedros Adhanom, has reported that of the people infected with the coronavirus around 3.4 percent died . This means that the serbility rate is significantly higher than with flu infections , where it is far less than one percent.

At the same time, according to everything that was previously known, the coronavirus was less contagious than the flu virus. Infected people who are not yet ill are strong spreaders of the flu. “That doesn't seem to be the case with the corona virus,” said Tedros on Tuesday in his daily management report.

Figures from China suggested that only one percent of those infected with coronavirus developed no symptoms at all, and that most of the known cases showed symptoms within two days , according to Tedros.

As a third important difference, he mentioned the fact that you already have vaccines and treatment methods for the flu. But currently there are about 20 Coronavirus vaccines in development.

The fourth difference between the two infections is that you would not even try to contain the flu because it was simply impossible. At Covid – 19 , on the other hand, you can and should try by following contagion routes – this prevents infections and saves lives. “Containment is possible,” emphasized Tedros.

In summary, he says that one could Covid – 19 Not treat the same as the flu. “But there are enough parallels so that the countries don't have to start from scratch .”