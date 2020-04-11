workers-dig-mass-grave-on-new-york-island

The Spanish flu, AIDS, Corona – the New York island Hart Island has served since 19. Century as a burial site, especially in epidemic times. New Yorkers without relatives or those whose families cannot afford to be buried are buried there.

Drone shots now show how a mass grave is being excavated on the island in front of the Bronx district. White-clad, masked workers line up simple wooden coffins there, stacking three pieces on top of each other.

New York City is the epicenter of the corona epidemic in the USA, almost 8000 People are already at Covid in the state of New York – 19 died. Because there is no more space in the morgues of hospitals, dead bodies have to be kept in refrigerated trucks in the meantime. A spokeswoman for New York Mayor Bill de Blasio announced on Thursday that victims of the corona epidemic should also be buried on the island.

25 Corpses a day are buried on the island

While usually around 25 bodies per week buried on the island by inmates of the New York prison Rikers Island, there are currently 25 corpses a day, like the “New York Times” citing the New York prison administration, which is still responsible for the island, reports. Prison inmates typically work for an hourly wages an hour, but during the corona crisis, the city of New York hired workers to bury the victims.

Hart Island is also called “Island of the Dead”. Photo: REUTERS / Lucas Jackson

Heads of morgues told The New York Times that all coronavirus deaths whose bodies are not claimed by relatives within two weeks are at least temporarily buried on the island should. Since the middle of 19. Century over one million dead were buried on Hart Island.

White stones mark the graves. Photo: AFP / Don Emmert

The one and a half kilometer long island has an eventful history. 1868 the city of New York bought it from a landowner, from the following year dead people buried there.

Hart Island is not just a huge cemetery: During the US Civil War, the island served as a prison camp for southern soldiers, later as a mental hospital, sanatorium for tuberculosis patients, juvenile detention center and during the Cold War even as a missile base.

The funeral is associated with a stigma

In the 1980 years ago, many AIDS dead were buried on Hart Island because they had lost contact with their relatives during their lifetime or because other cemeteries out of fear refused to bury them against infection. A funeral on the island, which is not accessible to the general population, is associated with a stigma.

“It is hard for New Yorkers to think that anyone will be buried on Hart Island,” said Democrat Mark D. Levine, a member of the New York City Council, who said ” New York Times “. “But it will be done in a dignified and professional manner.” (With AFP)