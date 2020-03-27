work-out-in-the-living-room

Mathias Naujocks is one of the particularly popular coaches in the Clays Sports Club at Truman Plaza in Berlin-Zehlendorf. His work-out courses are full, those who are late will have trouble finding another place. That's different now.

To spread Covid – 19, all gyms are closed. Even though the audience is at home, Naujocks continues to give courses. The trainer shows cardio and strength exercises in the deserted group room. Anyone who wants can participate. The sessions are streamed and broadcast live on YouTube into the living room. “We broadcast three to four such courses a day,” says the studio's managing director, Alexander Schlag. The range is wide: Anne does hatha yoga, Stella Pilates, Annabelle Groove Dance. If you miss the live appointment, you can watch the programs later and catch up on the training.

Yoga on Youtube: Anne from the Berlin sports studio Clays. Photo: promo

To get through the crisis, all studio operators have to come up with something. The solution is: Internet. At McFit, the 1.7 million members can have fitness exercises shown online, Fitness First gives its 1.4 million members training tips via the website or social media. In addition, the chain temporarily provides free access to the online fitness studio “My Fitness Video”.

The studios hope that the customers at the Stay in line

The internet offers should help customers to stay fit. But there is also hope that the members may refrain from asking for their money back. Legally, they could do this for the time that clubs are closed. “If the studio doesn't offer any services, you don't have to pay,” says Julia Rehberg from the Hamburg Consumer Center.

But not only the studio operators, but also the consumer advocate advises customers to do so in these special times preserve and compromise. “If all members now request their money back, the small yoga studio can cost their existence,” warns Rehberg. If you can afford it financially, you should think about being “generous” and not paying the full premium, says the consumer advocate. The problem: If the studio gets to its knees, you will be rid of your money.

In Germany, all gyms are closed so that the members do not become infected with the corona virus. Photo: dpa

There are many small providers in the fitness industry, reports Botond Mezey, chairman of the Federal Association of Health Studios Germany. Of the approximately 9700 fitness centers in Germany are only barely absent 2100 on chains, the rest is owner-managed. Good 2700 Clubs are micro studios with an area of ​​less than 200 square meters – small yoga or EMS studios that work with electrical muscle stimulation.

More than 11, 6 million people are members of sports studios

More than 11, 6 million people were members of a sports studio last year, they have a turnover of 5, 51 billion euros. The fitness business is growing. On the one hand, this is due to the increasing health awareness of German citizens, but on the other hand, it is due to the fact that the profession in Germany has not yet been protected. While in France every studio has to employ at least one sports scientist or physiotherapist, everyone in this country can open a gym. Mezey thinks this is wrong.

The association warns: 25 to 30 Percent of studios could go bankrupt

The corona virus hits the industry hard, as in other branches of the economy, especially the small providers are in threatened their existence. “25 to 30 Percentage of studios could go bankrupt, ”warns Mezey, because the rent and other costs went on, and many studio owners also had loans that need to be operated. The association leader therefore wants state subsidies for the industry so that the companies can stay afloat.

Because even if the studios are allowed to open again, a dry spell is likely to begin. Many Germans will withhold their money for the time being and will not sign a new contract for the gym. In addition: The top time of the studios is from January to April, after that the demand crumbles traditionally because the good New Year's resolutions are forgotten and many people prefer to do their sport in the summer in the fresh air.

Growth industry: 217. 000 People work in the fitness industry, the studios have more than eleven million members. Photo: DPA

Well 217 000 People work in the fitness industry in Germany, says Mezey. These are not a few. However, his attempts to reach someone in the Federal Ministry of Economics have so far been unsuccessful. “The fitness industry is at the back of the line with its problems,” believes the head of the association.

And now?

At Urban Sports Club you can take a corona break , McFit promises its members to replace the entire period of closure at the end of membership free of charge. The studio chain Elixia wants to hang the closing time free of charge at the end of the contract, Fitness First offers eight free weeks after membership expires. You can also choose to take two training vouchers for eight weeks for friends and acquaintances or two full-body analyzes on the Tanitawa balance.

Clays would like the closing time to be free of charge at the end of the contract, but so far only a few members have inquired about it, says Alexander Schlag. Many just keep training: with a workout in the living room. “I wish you that you stay fit and have entertainment,” says Mathias Naujocks, the trainer from Zehlendorf. In these times you can use both.