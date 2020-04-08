work-longer-in-the-crisis

In the crisis, people have to work longer – at least in some economic sectors. The Federal Government wants to deal with a regulation by the Federal Minister of Labor on deviations from the Working Hours Act on Wednesday. At the core of the legal relaxation is an extension of the daily working hours to up to twelve hours and a reduction in the prescribed rest period by two to nine hours. Finally, the weekly working hours “can be extended beyond 60 hours in urgent exceptional cases”, the draft says.

The employers are satisfied

The Federal Association of Employers' Associations welcomed the easing as a “first approach to get a handle on difficulties in the application of working time regulations” and praised “that further state law requirements remain unaffected”. However, the employers would have liked to divide the rest periods into blocks. DGB chief Reiner Hoffmann, on the other hand, finds the loosening “superfluous like a goiter”. Hoffmann told Tagesspiegel that employers were obliged to avoid longer working hours and to take on new employees. Employers also had to take care of the health of their employees as part of their duty of care. This is difficult with “excessive working hours”.

The easing applies until the end of July

Verdi Chairman Frank Werneke said, “especially in view of the enormous Current workloads in health care, nursing, at the Federal Employment Agency and in many other systemically relevant areas require special protection for the employees there. ” Hoffmann and Werneke emphasized that the unions had successfully blocked the inclusion of grocery stores and delivery services. And what is important to them is the time limit until the end of July.

Until then, the daily working hours in the following areas may be twelve hours and work can also be done on Sundays and public holidays: If “goods of daily use” are manufactured , packed and delivered; also in medical treatment and care, in the fire and rescue services and in general “to maintain public security and order”. These include energy and water supply as well as waste management, agriculture, the security sector (money transport, guarding of operating facilities), pharmacies and medical supply stores as well as the support of data networks and computer systems. After all, companies that manufacture products to fight the pandemic are allowed to work longer.

Against the shortage of workers

The Ministry of Labor gives the reason for the concern about “possible critical staff shortages”. Due to the high level of sickness and quarantine and the obligation to look after children “additional absenteeism could arise”, the ministry draft says. Finally, the lack of workers could be exacerbated “also by the ordered border closures and measures in other countries.”

Working at the limit

The unions again, especially in the area of ​​critical infrastructure, warn against overloading employees. “The food industry has been working at full speed for weeks. Despite all the hamster purchases, the supply of food in Germany was never at risk. People have been working at the limit for a long time and endanger their health every day to provide us with food, ”said the NGG union. “With each additional hour in the company, the risk of accidents and the risk of becoming infected with the virus increases.”

Employers want more flexibility

The German Working Hours Act has long been criticized by employers as outdated. In particular, the prescribed maximum daily working time of ten and the rest period of eleven hours to be granted in one piece were too restrictive because of the possibilities of digitization. “Beyond current challenges, the Working Hours Act must fundamentally be modernized in accordance with the EU requirements so that it meets the desire for more flexibility that both employers and employees have in equal measure,” the employers' associations called for a reform beyond the corona crisis on Tuesday.