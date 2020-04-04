Wood Preservative Chemicals Market was estimated to grow at 4.1% CAGR during the forecast period due to rising demand for wood from the construction industry, says Absolute Markets Insights

The global wood preservative chemicals market is expected to witness significant growth in the construction sector as a result of the rapid growth. Increasing demand for timber as building material will fuel the demand for the product over the forecast period. Furthermore, the use of timber in decking, railroad products, and fencing has increased demand for chemicals that preserve wood. The rise in spending by government and private sector on better infrastructure facilities will increase the size of the product industry. Rapid construction activities such as setting up educational institutions, residential buildings and health care facilities have increased the demand for logs and, in turn, the wood preservation market for chemicals has been fueling. Increasing use of wood for interior decoration, rapid urbanization in emerging countries and rising levels of consumer spending are some of the key drivers of market growth. On the other hand, some of the constraints impeding market growth are strict regulations on the use of toxic chemicals and limited availability of wood.

Economic development leading to industrialization and urbanization in many parts of the world has a positive impact on the wood industry and its ancillary industries. Treatment of wood with such preservatives usually takes place through a vacuum or pressurized process that is very different when it comes to home wood preservative applications.

The detailed research study provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of global wood preservative chemicals market. The market has been analyzed from demand as well as supply side. The demand side analysis covers market revenue across regions and further across all the major countries. The supply side analysis covers the major market players and their regional and global presence and strategies. The geographical analysis done emphasizes on each of the major countries across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

Key Findings of the Report:

The increase in construction spending is assumed to raise wood demand, which in turn will effect assist the global wood preservative industry over the forecast period.

As emerging countries such as India and China are commonly characterized by rapid growth and economic development, the growing demand for wood in residential applications is expected to drive the overall wood preservative chemicals market over the forecast period.

Product named Wolmanit ProAdd WR is a water water-repellent additive for Wolmanit CX products primarily used in the vacuum pressure treatment process. They are commonly added to Wolmanit CX products and applied deep into the wood. Wolsit KD is water-borne concentrates that is based on organic preserving agents.

North America accounted for the highest consumer sales in recent years, and the business players pursued strategic initiatives and the region exhibited technological advancements

One of the company named Advance Agrisearch Limited provides wood preservatives such as termiguard, bio-wood and timber guard. One of company named KMG supplies EPA-registered pentachlorophenol (penta) in North America. The same played an important role in the development of the nation’s communications and electric distribution infrastructure. The product is essentially produced in Matamoros, Mexico in form of solid penta blocks and liquid solution.

The major market participants of wood preservative chemicals market include BASF SE, KMG Chemicals Inc., Kop-Coat Incorporated, Lapeyre SA, Rio Tinto Borax, Viance LLC., Janssen Preservation and Material Protection, Kurt Obermeier GmbH & Co. KG, Lonza Group Ltd., RUTGERS Organic, and Osmose Inc amongst others.

Wood Preservative Chemicals Market:

By Formulation Type

Water-Based Wood Preservative

Solvent-Based Wood Preservative

Oil-Based Wood Preservative

By Application

Commercial

Industrial

Residential

By Geography

North America

U.S

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Nordic Countries

Denmark

Finland

Iceland

Sweden

Norway

Benelux Union

Belgium

The Netherlands

Luxembourg

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Singapore

Rest of Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

