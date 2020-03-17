women-lack-leadership-positions-in-healthcare

At federal level, none of the professional chambers has a board composed of equal numbers. At state level, several chambers are run by two or more men – and no women.

Less than ten percent of the board members of the ten largest statutory health insurers are female – this is the sobering insight from the small question “Developments in the proportion of women in self-government in health care” by the Bundestag parliamentary group Bündnis 90 / The Greens.

In the answer, which is available to the Tagesspiegel Background prior to publication, it says: “The Federal Government shares the view that women are underrepresented in management positions and self-governing bodies in the health care system are. “

In order to ensure a gender-sensitive view of diseases, political processes and decision-making, a balanced gender ratio is an important prerequisite,” wrote the State Secretary in the Federal Ministry of Health, Thomas Gebhart.

In order to increase the quota, the Federal Ministry of Health initiated the reorganization of the structures of the National Association of Statutory Health Insurance Funds in a first step by means of the Fair Insurance Fund Competition Act (GKV-FKG).

“Two years after the sobering realization that the glass ceiling in healthcare is as thick as in the DAX companies, there is more awareness of this imbalance, but far too little has happened,” said the reaction from Kirsten Kappert-Gonther, responsible for women's health at the Greens.

The figures at hand shake them: “Even in the Vatican there are more women than in some of the top bodies in the healthcare system.”

Higher proportion of women wanted

At the National Association of Statutory Health Insurance Physicians (KBV), the aim is to increase the proportion of women in the representative assemblies and executive boards of the state committees. And something has to be done at the federal representation too. The proportion of women on the KBV board is currently zero, in the management level below there are just three women among the 13 employees.

In April, the aim was to hold a closed conference with the statutory health insurance associations (KVen) on the topic of promoting women and self-government.

The “Top Women's Health” initiative brings together women from all areas of the health system to demand gender-equitable distribution of decision-making positions and gender-sensitive health care.

This includes the chair of the German Medical Association, Christiane Groß. “Little has changed in the KVen in recent years, which is also due to the fact that the election for these bodies takes place every five years and in the meantime no election was due,” she says of the Tagesspiegel Background.

Looking at the move-up process, she believes that women came into management positions by chance. From the response of the federal government it appears that the vacant board positions in the KVe were only filled by men.

Women move up to

This affected Hesse and Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania. It was a little different with the representative collections. Here, at least a few women moved up in Berlin, Bremen, Hesse, Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania and Lower Saxony.

With a view to the medical associations, something had changed significantly, at least when it came to filling the board, said Groß. The proportion of women has increased, particularly in North Rhine-Westphalia and Baden-Württemberg with four additional doctors each compared to the beginning of the previous legislature.

“Berlin and Hesse offer three more women and Bremen, Schleswig-Holstein Thuringia and Westphalia-Lippe can each have one more woman on the board,” says Groß.

The number of women at the Federal Medical Association has remained the same. “Amazingly, there is also a chamber in which the number of women has decreased from three to one: Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania,” says Groß.

According to Groß, the situation with the chairs at the university clinics is more than worrying. She is “still disastrous with only 13 percent women in the chairs”. The deans of the medical faculties are completely male.

“A bright spot is the cast of the founding deanery of Bielefeld University with a doctor, a founding dean, “said the chairwoman of the German Medical Association.

Application to set course

It is not surprising, says Kappert-Gonther, that every woman who follows a man in a managerial position in the healthcare system continues to attract attention. “We are much too slow on the path to diversity and an appropriate representation of women in decision-making positions.

It is not only unfair, but unwise not to use the expertise of women comprehensively, ”says the specialist for psychiatry and psychotherapy.

Especially lucrative and high-profile positions continue to be mainly occupied by men. Only two of the largest health insurance companies also have a women-specific support program. “Many health care institutions still have a sign that says 'Please stay outside' is in front of the boardroom,” said Kappert-Gonther. Tomorrow's Equal Pay Day was a good reason to hang these signs.

For Kappert-Gonther, an application from the Greens in the Bundestag faction points the right way, saying: “There must be binding quotas for social elections and committee appointments.

Our query However, it also shows that some of the self-governing bodies in the health care system have started to promote women.

Legal quota regulations have recently been introduced for decision-making bodies of medical services and the SHI umbrella organization encouraging signals of departure. ” But it's not just about signals, it's about actions. Action should now follow.