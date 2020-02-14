woman-in-russia-faces-trial-for-escaping-quarantine

Russian woman has to go to court for escape from quarantine

Because she escaped from her coronavirus quarantine station, a woman has to face Russia Responsible for the court. The head of a hospital in St. Petersburg has filed a lawsuit against Alla Iljina, announced the competent court on Friday.

The woman had previously complained on online networks that she was locked up and that “inedible” food was served. “I will lose weight here because there is no food here” , said Iljina in an Instagram video and pointed to a plate of mashed potatoes and canned peas. In addition, there is no ventilation in their room.