woman-does-not-receive-an-aid-for-artificial-insemination

According to a court decision by a 34 year-old teacher, the state of North Rhine-Westphalia rightly refused to pay aid for several attempts at artificial insemination because her husband was older than 50 is years.

The Düsseldorf Administrative Court therefore dismissed its action for payment of around 4200 euros on Monday. The judges referred to the state aid regulation, according to which the husband has not yet 50. May have reached the age of one. (Az. 10 K 17003 / 17)

In the specific case, the applicant's husband was already 64 years old at the time of the attempts at artificial insemination, the court said. The exclusion of aid does not violate the constitution. According to the regulation, the purpose of the age limit for men is primarily to safeguard the best interests of children.

The assessment that the well-being of children is a common education of mother and father and not of a surviving parent take better account of it, is plausible and justify the differentiation according to age. The plaintiff can file an appeal against the judgment before the higher administrative court of the state for approval of the appeal. ( AFP )