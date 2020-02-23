wolfsburg-how-it-sings-and-laughs

VfL Wolfsburg is again a serious Europa League candidate in the Bundesliga. The Lower Saxony won on Sunday evening with 4: 0 (2: 0) against Mainz 05 and improved in the table past Freiburg and Hoffenheim to rank seven. For their sixth place last season, the “wolves” are now only two points away.

The goals before 21 058 spectators shot Josip Brekalo (21. Minute), twice Renato Steffen (45 ./ 68.) and Yannick Gerhardt (49.). The team of coach Oliver Glasner was clearly better, but at least the two goals of the first half could have prevented the sometimes desolate guests. Goalkeeper Robin Zentner looked bad in the Brekalo long-range shot. Before the 2: 0 two attempts at clarification failed in a grotesque way. First, Jeffrey Bruma, only loaned by VfL, faked the ball, then Zentner and Moussa Niakhaté disturbed each other.

As a result, the Mainz team missed it after two good appearances against Schalke 04 (0: 0) and Hertha BSC (3: 1) to further distance themselves from the relegation places. Wolfsburg, on the other hand, coped with both the strains of the current Europa League round and a long list of failures remarkably well.

Numerous disguised 05 Fans had no inspiring effect

Because just three days after the 2-1 win in the first round first leg against Malmö FF, VfL had the suspended Maximilian Arnold and Marin Pongracic and the injured to replace William, Jerome Roussillon and Josuha Guilavogui. The squad was so thin that there were two goalkeepers, three players from the second team and the Belgian Ismail Azzaoui, who was last employed in the Bundesliga in February 2016.

It only became dangerous for the “wolves” in the first four minutes when the Mainz team hit six corners into their penalty area. After that, Wolfsburg was almost the only dominant player.

At the beginning it was not that easy because the guests had five defenders around their own penalty area. The game in Mainz only seemed to follow a plan in its own half. Because as soon as they had the ball themselves, they couldn't think of much. One day before Shrove Monday, the company's own special jerseys for Fastnacht and numerous disguised 05 fans in the guest block had no inspiring effect.

The last Gerhardt's rarely used this season destroyed hopes of a turnaround shortly after the break. And as before the second goal, Daniel Ginczek did a remarkable preparatory work. From then on, Wolfsburg could spare a little for the Europa League second leg in Sweden on Thursday without losing any of their dominance. They only allowed a header from Jean-Philippe Mateta (64.). For VfL it was the best home game since the 2-1 win over Mönchengladbach in December. (AP)