wolfgang-niersbach:-“want-to-free-me-from-the-nightmare”

Former DFB President Wolfgang Niersbach has surprisingly appeared in court in the process of paying dubious millions in connection with the World Cup 2006. He came against the urgent advice of his doctor, as he said during the proceedings before the Swiss Federal Criminal Court in Bellinzona on Wednesday.

“But I have to accept this health risk because I want to finally get rid of the nightmare of this four-year procedure.” Niersbach again emphasized that all allegations are baseless. In view of the spread of the corona virus, his lawyer again requested that the proceedings be stayed. Judge Sylvia Frei refused.

Former FIFA Secretary General Urs Linsi (70), who was also accused, was there, but not the two other German defendants. The former DFB president Theo Zwanziger (74) and ex-DFB general secretary Horst R. Schmidt (78) referred to their poor health. On Monday, the judge did not accept this and – as Niersbach did at the time – noted her as “not appearing without excuse”.

The lawyers of Zwanziger and Schmidt accused the court of not respecting the human dignity of their clients. Forcing them to appear is irresponsible and life-threatening.

The prosecutor, on the other hand, did not consider the certificates presented to be sufficient. The judge finally ordered an expert to assess whether Zwanziger and Schmidt are fit to travel. If until 27. If there was no verdict in April, the offenses would become statute-barred and the proceedings would be over.

The accused are accused of fraud or assistance. They are said to have 2005 a false transfer of the DFB of 6.7 million euros to FIFA. It was shown as a contribution to a gala, but was actually used to repay a private loan from the entrepreneur Robert Louis-Dreyfus to WM-OK boss Franz Beckenbauer from the year 2002. What this loan was for has not yet been clarified.

Beckenbauer could provide information. The case against him was severed because of his ailing health. Zwanziger's lawyer criticized this sharply. Possibly the pelvic builder's health is not that bad, he said. The suspicion of corruption in the World Cup award in the year 2000 is in the room, but is not part of the process. The defendants reject all allegations.

The DFB is a co-plaintiff. He wants to clarify whether the DFB has been damaged. “We have to ensure that the DFB can also make possible civil claims for damages against the accused,” said DFB treasurer Stephan Osnabrügge. “In general, of course, we all hope that this process will also clarify the actual question, namely the real reason for the transfer from the year 2005.”