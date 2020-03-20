with-this-software-you-turn-on-the-best-video-conferencing

Calling something out to colleagues briefly is no longer possible when working in your own four walls. Home office also means that personal communication is missing. No wonder that software for audio and video group chats is now in great demand.

The selection is large and confusing – but at the moment often free of charge: Many providers offer their programs free of charge, in the hope that companies will get used to them in the crisis and then pay for them. Here are six apps that make working from home easier.

Teams – Microsoft unlocks premium version

Teams is the chat app from Microsoft that is can be used both by mobile phone and on the PC. The software offers an unlimited choice of audio or video calls, ten gigabytes of team data storage and two gigabytes of personal storage. In addition, the software is designed for real-time collaboration: Office applications such as Word, Excel, PowerPoint and OneNote can be edited online by several users at the same time.

Because of the corona crisis, Microsoft has unlocked the premium features of the software for everyone. Even if your company does not yet have a license for teams, the Office 365 E1 package can be used free of charge for six months. Because many companies already have Office and Outlook licenses, Microsoft is considered a potential crisis winner, and team access is increasing rapidly. As soon as the paid version returns, the offer can become expensive depending on the size of the company: Microsoft pays per user. The Office 365 A1 version is free for teachers and students. You can register using this link.

Zoom – popular with millennials

Zoom is an online service for web conferences and webinars that is currently available all millennials enthusiastically. In meetings, the conversation leader can, for example, connect to a virtual whiteboard, the software is also aimed at sole traders who offer digital consultation appointments, for example.

With the free version up to 100 participants up to 40 Conduct video conferencing for minutes. If you need more capacity, you can choose between two versions (13. 99 Euro or 18, 99 Euro per month and Moderator). You can register here.

Skype – the classic still exists

Everyone knows this software, it has been part of Microsoft for a long time. With up to 50 participants, the service works smoothly, all you need is a private access account. Skype's video chat feature is also free. Only if you actually make calls to a landline or mobile phone do you need to top up your Skype account beforehand.

The business software Skype Business, which some companies use, is only available until the middle 2021: It merges into Microsoft Teams. Critics complain that Microsoft Skype is neglected and the software looks old-fashioned. Skype can be downloaded here.

Google Hangouts Meet – Google Cloud

is integrated Google is firmly integrated in Google's cloud office product G-Suite. Google does not offer a free version. The monthly basic version costs 4. 68 euros and allows up to 100 participants per switch. With the business model for 9, 36 euros, the number of participants increases 150, with the enterprise Model for 23 euros on 250.

The latter even has live streaming for up to 100. 000 Viewers possible, among other things, Google wants to be interesting for educational institutions. The service works best via the Google Chrome browser. Click here to download.

Cisco WebEx – the pioneer of video conferencing

WebEx became 2007 acquired by Cisco and was a pioneer in video conferencing. Due to the increased demand in times of Corona, the company offers free solutions for meetings with up to 100 participants.

Features include audio dial-in, personal conference rooms, HD video, screen sharing and a gigabyte of cloud storage for recordings. More professional packages cost from 12, 85 euros to 25, 65 euros per month. More information under this link.

Slack – standard in many companies

The chat software Slack has become the classic tool for team communication via keyboard and has long since replaced good old e-mail in many areas. Colleagues can use two-way chat to send messages or set up channels for team exchange. Paying Slack customers can hold video conferences with up to 15.

Due to the Corona crisis, Slack plans to offer a comprehensive upgrade soon, which includes a new search function, better shortcuts and a more modern channel organization. To get around the home office better, Slack offers a web tutorial for remote work (Thursday, 26. March, 10 o'clock), for which you can register here. You can download Slack here.