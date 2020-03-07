World
With the main formation against SC Freiburg
From the rubric: you will probably still think so.
First graduation from Andrich
Union midfielder tries it out 20 meters. The ball is slightly deflected, but is harmless.
kick-off!
Union plays in white away kits from right to left. Approximately 2000 Berlin fans traveled with us.
Julia Prosinger, a Berliner by choice and a native of Freiburg, recommends the “Feierling” (right on Augustinerplatz). There is good Baden cuisine and freshly tapped home brewery beer.
Tagesspiegel reporter Julia Prosinger, SC Edelfan, is also in the stadium today. “Freiburg win 2: 1,” she says.
The initial situation
Freiburg was free during the week and therefore had enough time to prepare for the game in peace. Compared to the previous week (0: 1 in Dortmund) Christian Streich changed position due to injury. Koch plays for Haberer. Freiburg are not in a particularly good mood lately. In the seven games of the second half of the season, the SC has only scored four goals, most recently two times in the front was zero. Things look much better at Union. Across all competitions, the promoted team played nine times this year (4 wins, 1 draw, 4 defeats). In the table, Union is only three points behind Freiburg and could even pass with a 2-0. The Berliners had a much shorter break after the narrow cup defeat in Leverkusen on Wednesday, but they did a good job of rotating.
This is how Freiburg plays
While Keven Schlotterbeck is in the starting line-up at Union, his brother Nico is only sitting on the bench near Freiburg.
Urs Fischer rotates back
After the cup game, where some regular players were given a break, the usual eleven are back on the pitch today. Tactically it will probably look like this:
Gikiewicz – Friedrich, Schlotterbeck, Subotic – Trimmel, Andrich, Gentner, Lenz – Malli, Bülter – Andersson .
As pick-packed as Freiburg Bähnle and downtown are, today it should also be in the Black Forest Stadium on the Dreisam. SC fans are hoping for their third win against Union in their third attempt. The Köpenickers won the first leg 2-0, in the cup there was a 3-1 win in Freiburg. And today?
Hello from the study city, Black Forest city and South Baden capital Freiburg. For 1. FC Union today it's again about Bundesliga points – as usual from 15. 30 Clock. We accompany the game here in the live blog.
100 Years of football at the Alte Försterei
Union is playing abroad in Freiburg today, but the thoughts of many Unioners will also go to their sporting home. Because on March 7th 1920 Union Oberschöneweide played the first competitive game in the Sadowa sports park, at the location of today's stadium. Time for a little review.
Daily mirror | Julian Graeber
Silke and Holger Friedrich start Union- Magazine
The busy publisher couple Silke and Holger Friedrich are now treating themselves to a magazine for 1. FC Union, Holger Friedrich's favorite club. It should bear the name “Eisern” and be on time for the game of 1. FC Union against Bayern Munich on 14. March appear.
Next escalation level?
On Thursday evening, after a meeting between the DFB and fan organizations, it looked like a relaxation in the dispute that had been going on for more than a week. But a letter from several fan scenes now suggests the opposite. In it, the Ultras renew their criticism and also threaten to abandon the game. The letter can also be found on the websites of the “Hammer Hearts” and the “Wuhlesyndikat”.
Daily mirror | Katrin Schulze
Zingler criticizes the DFB clearly
Union Berlin President Dirk Zingler has criticized the German Football Association in the course of the violent confrontation with fans. “I think the DFB has lost its natural authority in recent years,” said the 55 – year-olds in an interview with the daily newspaper “Welt”.
There were many issues that caused the association to lose integrity and respect, said Zingler. The constantly changing staff at the top are in contrast to successful clubs. “My core reproach is: The DFB has lost contact with and understanding for the majority of football fans, especially stadium visitors,” said Zingler.
At 1. FC Union it was also on the last matchday to abuse from the fan scene against 1899 Hoffenheim's patron Dietmar Hopp came, who brought the game against VfL Wolfsburg (2: 2) to the brink of cancellation would have. Zingler reiterated that defaming people was unacceptable.
The President of the Union believes that the DFB will not solve the problems no matter what condition he is in. Rather, it is the clubs' own task to organize a sensible cooperation with the fan scenes and the spectators. I think the DFB can learn from club football, ”said Zingler. “If he believes that he can deal with people and organizations as he did ten years ago, 20 years, then it doesn't work. “ (dpa)
What remains of the cup game in Leverkusen?
The fact that there are more important things than football became clear again last night and the Union professionals also emphasized this. The cup defeat in Leverkusen was nevertheless annoying for the Berliners.
Daily mirror | David Joram
Simple soccer games, which are all about soccer, apparently no longer exist. In addition to renewed protests against the DFB, a medical emergency caused orders in the Leverkusen arena, and fans of both camps were silent for a long time. The summary of an eventful evening. Stay healthy!
David Joram 1. FC Union lost in the cup quarter-finals in Leverkusen first a player and then the game 1: 3. This means that the Köpenickers miss a historic opportunity. When an entire stadium falls into an iron silence, that's rarely a good sign. So it was on Wednesday evening against 18. 45 clock when Leverkusen and Berlin fans stopped singing.
David Joram