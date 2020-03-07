with-the-main-formation-against-sc-freiburg

Zingler criticizes the DFB clearly

Union Berlin President Dirk Zingler has criticized the German Football Association in the course of the violent confrontation with fans. “I think the DFB has lost its natural authority in recent years,” said the 55 – year-olds in an interview with the daily newspaper “Welt”.

There were many issues that caused the association to lose integrity and respect, said Zingler. The constantly changing staff at the top are in contrast to successful clubs. “My core reproach is: The DFB has lost contact with and understanding for the majority of football fans, especially stadium visitors,” said Zingler.

At 1. FC Union it was also on the last matchday to abuse from the fan scene against 1899 Hoffenheim's patron Dietmar Hopp came, who brought the game against VfL Wolfsburg (2: 2) to the brink of cancellation would have. Zingler reiterated that defaming people was unacceptable.

The President of the Union believes that the DFB will not solve the problems no matter what condition he is in. Rather, it is the clubs' own task to organize a sensible cooperation with the fan scenes and the spectators. I think the DFB can learn from club football, ”said Zingler. “If he believes that he can deal with people and organizations as he did ten years ago, 20 years, then it doesn't work. “ (dpa)