with-full-force

The hurricane “Sabine” swept the north of Europe with power and caused further damage during the course of Monday. Especially in the south of Germany, the storm had only fully developed on Monday. For southern Bavaria and Baden-Württemberg, even before gale gusts with wind speeds from 100 to 120 kilometers per hour warned. Severe weather level 3 existed there. For the night of Tuesday, the meteorologists from western Germany even expected a wind increase with gusts of wind again. Further storms in the coming days are not excluded, according to the German Weather Service.

There was hardly anything going on the rails in Germany at the start of the working week: long-distance transport was idle until late Monday morning and only slowly started up again during the day. The Deutsche Bahn expected disruptions all Monday. Regional rail traffic also came to a standstill in many federal states. After the storm night, the train dispatched deployment teams with clearing equipment and chainsaws to the routes.

Some rail customers reacted critically to the suspension of long-distance traffic due to the hurricane. This largely prevented trains from coming to a standstill on the open route, says Deutsche Bahn spokesman Achim Stauß. Passengers could be better looked after in the train stations. In addition, resuming operations is easier. The passenger association Pro Bahn agrees. The group did well this time, says honorary chairman Karl-Peter Naumann. Safety comes first. And with the timely announcement of the cessation of operations, travelers would have known early enough and could have rescheduled: “If trains had an accident because of fallen trees, there would have been much greater chaos.”

Hundreds of flights were dropped off

Hundreds of take-offs and landings failed at the airports. Munich Airport in particular was affected: 420 of normally more than 1000 flights were canceled, as a spokesman said. Lufthansa, in particular, the largest customer of Munich Airport, had all continental and intercontinental flights to 14 at Germany's second largest airport exposed. Numerous flights were also canceled at airports in North Rhine-Westphalia due to the hurricane low in the morning.

Above all, Eurowings' decision to cancel almost all flights during the storm led to around 150 canceled starts in Düsseldorf and Cologne and landings. By contrast, the situation on the motorways was relatively relaxed. The WDR reported at 7 a.m. 50 almost all over North Rhine-Westphalia 140 Kilometers of traffic jam – that's rather little for a Monday morning. On the A4 near Kerpen and the A 45 near Hagen, trees blocked the roadway in the morning.

Parents of school and kindergarten children faced major problems in the morning: Several cities missed classes at their schools, including the cities of Cologne, Düsseldorf, Dortmund and Bremen, as well as numerous cities and municipalities in Bavaria, Hesse, Lower Saxony and Baden-Wuerttemberg. Several daycare centers also remained closed or only offered emergency care.

In almost all of Germany, the police control centers reported a large number of fallen trees, some of which had fallen on parked cars. In many regions, however, the damage was limited. In Solingen, the sigh of relief in a city press release sounded like this: “Sabine was probably just a Sabinchen.”

Storm surge in the north

In Hamburg it counted the fire department until about morning 300 missions. In Mülheim an der Ruhr, two occupants of a car were extremely lucky: A 25 tree tall tree caught their driving car in the rear area. They were hospitalized only slightly injured. In Paderborn, a 16 year old was seriously injured on the head by a falling branch.

Two People at Saarbrücken Clinic were seriously injured by a falling tree late on Sunday evening. A woman was still in mortal danger on Monday. A construction crane snapped off in Frankfurt am Main, its jib crashed into the roof of the cathedral. In Bavaria there were around 50 on Monday morning. 000 Households without electricity. The cause is mostly trees or branches that touch or damage power lines, ”said Bayernwerk AG on Monday.

There were storm surges on the North Sea coast in the afternoon. Hamburg-St. Pauli should be affected. The water should flood the Hamburg fish market. The beach on the North Sea island of Wangerooge was badly damaged. The demolition edge on the main beach stretched over a length of one kilometer.

damage in Northern Europe

In the neighboring European countries, the consequences of the storm were sometimes more serious. In Poland, a woman and her daughter were killed in a parking lot by falling roof parts. Two other people were injured in the accident in the south of the country.

In France, the storm led to power cuts in around 130. 000 households, according to the network operator Enedis on Monday. In northern and eastern France, numerous train connections and flights were canceled. In some regions of the UK more rain fell within 24 hours than usual in one and a half months. Floods and fallen trees significantly hampered road and rail traffic. In Belgium, the storm caused damage on Monday. According to the first reports, nobody was injured when trees and scaffolding fell in many places in the country. The storm also covered numerous roofs. Trains ran late on many routes. Stacked containers overturned in the port of Antwerp.

Passengers from British Airways and Virgin Atlantic gave “Sabine” an unexpected drive. The storm shortened the flight time from New York to London to new record values: three machines made the route in under five hours. ( with dpa, wuep )