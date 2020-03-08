World
Wish you something: Bremerhaven or Düsseldorf!
(2: 0, 0: 0, 3: 3)
16 . 137 Spectator
That's it!
We wait for the opponent who comes there. The nice thing about it: The polar bears have it on the racket themselves on Sunday afternoon, against whom they then compete in the quarterfinals.
The coach voice
And that means Serge Aubin's:
Serge Aubin: We had a slow start. It was important that the boys showed character again and did not give up. We will also learn from this game and continue to work. #ebb #KECvsEBB
What does all this mean now?
Düsseldorf is still ahead of Bremerhaven, but there are only six goals. Both teams are certainly qualified for the quarter-finals. On the last matchday, DEG has to join the strong Nuremberg team, who would certainly like to defend seventh place. And the Fischtown Pinguins are coming to Berlin, where this season they were the only team that could not be beaten by the polar bears. The constellation is extremely interesting, well that then all games in parallel around 14 o'clock. If the Berliners win, they are very likely to play against Düsseldorf. If not, it must be calculated.
The 51. Matchday overview
Schwenninger Wild Wings – Augsburg Panthers 5: 1 (1: 1, 2: 0, 2: 0)
Düsseldorf EG – Krefeld Penguins 3: 2 n.V. (1: 0, 1: 2, 0: 0)
Pinguins Bremerhaven – ERC Ingolstadt 4: 2 (1: 0, 1: 1, 2: 1)
Grizzlys Wolfsburg – Nuremberg Ice Tigers 2: 4 (0: 1, 1 : 3, 1: 0)
Cologne Sharks – Eisbären Berlin 5: 3 (2: 0, 0: 0, 3: 3)
Iserlohn Roosters – Adler Mannheim 1: 4 (0: 1, 0: 1, 1: 2)
EHC Red Bull Munich – Straubing Tigers 3: 6 (0: 1, 1: 3, 2: 2)
Table:
1. EHC Red Bull Munich 51 35 16 + 43 170: 127 105
2. Adler Mannheim 51 33 18 + 46 176: 130 99
3. Straubing Tigers 51 34 17 + 42 174: 132 98
4. Eisbären Berlin 51 31 20 + 24 165: 141 91
5. Düsseldorfer EG 51 30 21 + 16 129: 113 84
6. Penguins Bremerhaven 51 27 24 + 10 154: 144 84
7. Nuremberg Ice Tigers 51 27 24 -7 149: 156 79
8th. ERC Ingolstadt 51 28 23 +1 159: 158 78
9. Grizzlys Wolfsburg 51 26 25 -1 144: 145 74
10. Augsburg Panther 51 21 30 – 13 138: 151 69
11. Cologne Sharks 51 20 31 – 26 123: 149 65
12. Krefeld penguins 51 15 36 – 33 133: 166 52
13. Iserlohn Roosters 51 16 35 – 50 112: 162 48
14. Schwenninger Wild Wings 51 14 37 – 52 117: 169 45
52. Gameday:
Eisbären Berlin – Pinguins Bremerhaven 14. 00
Adler Mannheim – Schwenninger Wild Wings 14. 00
ERC Ingolstadt – Grizzlys Wolfsburg 14. 00
Krefeld Penguins – EHC Red Bull Munich 14. 00
Augsburger Panther – Kölner Haie 14. 00
Straubing Tigers – Iserlohn Roosters 14. 00
Nürnberg Ice Tigers – Düsseldorfer EG 14. 00
Uwe Krupp beaming
With the children in their arms while Gustaf Wesslau is saying goodbye. And Krupp's record remains immaculate: four games, four wins – twelve points. Respect!
It is a good feeling to have made the first double pack in my career. Unfortunately, it was not enough to win. But we have in the first 20 minutes of sleep.
Sebastian Streu at MagentaSport
Enough!
The polar bears with good morale in the last third, but without the necessary luck. Fourth place is now finally fixed.
Decision!
Marcel Müller hits the orphaned Berlin Gate from his own zone.
Dame is off the ice
Six field players at the polar bears now.
Time out polar bears
2: 07 minutes are still on the clock.
4: 3 Cologne
The polar bears tried in the power play, but the disc loss just at that moment where tears come from the penalty bench. And it stays cool and shoots in from the top left.
Penalty time Cologne
Now the chance for the polar bears to take the first tour.
Powerbreak
6: 18 Minutes and it smells again of extra time in this duel – it would be the fourth in the fourth season game of the two teams against each other.
Again polar bear compensation!
Kettemer with a great pass from the left to the right post. There is litter completely free and makes it 3: 3.
End in Bremerhaven
The Fischtown Pinguins have solved the quarter-final ticket directly by a 4: 2 against Ingolstadt.
Sheppard back
So five against five again.
Ten more minutes
And the Cologne with an icing in excess.
Next penalty
Sheppard sits for two minutes because of leg rest. If it really was one.