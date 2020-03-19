Wine Market 2020 Size, Share, Growth: Maintaining a Strong Outlook| | Accolade Wines, The Wine Group, Constellation Brands, John Distilleries, Pernod Ricard, AMVYX, BACARDI

Wine Market 2020 Industry Report illustrates the present development status of Wine along with the growth of Wine expected during the forecast period during 2020-2027. Wine Market analyses the industry based on different factors like growth trends, consumer volume, and market size, demand and supply status. This report recognizes that in this rapidly-evolving and competitive environment, up-to-date marketing information is essential to monitor performance and make critical decisions for growth and profitability.

Global Wine Market Analysis and Insights: Wine is derived from grapes by the process of fermentation where sugar and yeast combines and produces alcohol and carbon dioxide. The process of fermentation with an availability of sugar and yeast gives around 15.0% of alcohol. Three major types of wine are available in the market and they are table, sparkling wine and fortified wine.

The Wine making process involves picking fresh grapes, sorting, De-stemmed and crushing, Placing must (crushed grapes) into a vat with (red) or without skins (white), Fermentation process that takes 4- 20 days, Pressed into barreled and aged filtered and bottle.Asia Pacific wine market is expected to register a healthy CAGR of 8.0% in the forecast period 2019 to 2026. The new market report contains data for historic years 2017, the base year of calculation is 2018 and the forecast period is 2019 to 2026.

Prominent Players Operating In The Market Include:-Accolade Wines, The Wine Group, Davide Campari-Milano S.p.A., E. & J. Gallo Winery, Constellation Brands, Inc., John Distilleries, India, Castel Group, CDV ? Compagnia del Vino, AMVYX, BACARDI, Pernod Ricard, TREASURY WINE ESTATES, Caviro, Miguel Torres S. A., Concha y Toro, Sula Vineyards Pvt. Ltd., Chapel Down and among others.

Global Wine Market Segmented By Type (Still Wines, Sparkling Wines, Fortified Wines, Others), Colour (Red Wine, White Wine, Rose Wine, Others),

Global Wine Market Segmented by Product Type (Unflavoured, Flavoured), Packaging (Bottles, Can, Others), Body Type (Full-Bodied, Light-Bodied, Medium-Bodied), Distribution Channel (Off Trade, On Trade)

This Wine Market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market.

The Wine report has been produced with the systematic gathering and analysis of information about individuals or organizations conducted through social and opinion research. With the studies, insights and analysis mentioned in the report, you get comprehensible idea about the marketplace with which you can take business decisions quickly and easily. The worldwide Wine advertise report comprises of all the organization profiles of the key players and brands. Market definition covered in this Wine report studies the market drivers and market restraints with which businesses can get idea of whether to increase or decrease the production of a particular product.

Segmentation:?Asia Pacific Wine Market?

Asia Pacific wine market is segmented into six notable segments which are type, colour, product type, packaging, body type and distribution channel.

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into still wines, sparkling wines, fortified wines and others. In 2019, still wines segment is expected to grow at the CAGR of 7.8% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. However, sparkling wines segment is growing with highest CAGR 8.8% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

In July 2018, Accolade Wines launched Batch X. This Batch X contains two new wines that helped in completing consumer needs. With this the company has increased its product portfolio and increase their business by adding more retail partners hence that maximized the sales of wine in market.

On the basis of colour, the market is segmented into red wine, white wine, rose wine and others. In 2019, red wine segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 7.7% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

In March 2018, Accolade Wines launched first Echo Falls product in their Prosecco sector for the first time. With this launch prosecco market increased with high growth rate in wine industries.

On the basis of product type, the market is segmented into flavoured and unflavoured. In 2019, unflavoured segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 8.3% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

In January 2018, Accolade Wines launched fine wine partners in the U.K. and Ireland and increased its product portfolio including petaluma and stonier. This launch increased its business in many countries as they have launched the products in different countries.

On the basis of packaging, the market is segmented into bottles, cans and others. Bottles segment is sub-segmented into glass and plastic. In 2019, bottles segment is expected grow at the CAGR of 7.7% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. However, can segment is growing with highest CAGR 7% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

On the basis of body type, the market is segmented into light-bodied, medium-bodied and full-bodied. In 2019, full-bodied segment is expected to grow at the CAGR of 7.98% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. However, light-bodied segment is growing with highest CAGR 7.99% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

On the basis of distribution channel, the market is segmented into off trade and on trade. The on trade is sub segmented into specialty stores, online retailers and others. In 2019, off trade segment is expected to grow at the CAGR of 8.1% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

In May 2016, Concha y Toro UK launched free advice app that helped the company to maximize wine sales on the shop floor. With this launch the company’s product selling increased and also the company enhanced its business in wine market.

