WIND TURBINE COMPOSITES MATERIAL MARKET REPORT 2020-2026 INCLUDES ANALYSIS ACCORDING TO KEY VENDORS LIKE LM WIND POWER; VESTAS; TPI COMPOSITES; ORANO; MOLDED FIBER GLASS COMPANIES; SIEMENS; SUZLON ENERGY LIMIT

Global Wind Turbine Composites Material Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 9.25 billion in 2018 to a projected value of USD 19.44 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 9.73% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Companies Profiled in this report includes, LM Wind Power; Vestas; TPI Composites; Orano; Molded Fiber Glass Companies; Siemens; Suzlon Energy Limited; Nordex SE; Senvion S.A.; goldwind.com.cn; Lianyungang Zhongfu Lianzhong Composites Group Co.,Ltd; ENERCON GmbH; TORAY INDUSTRIES, INC.; Koninklijke Ten Cate bv; Solvay; TEIJIN LIMITED; Gurit; Sigma industries inc.; Exel Group World Wide; Hexcel Corporation and Reliance Industries Limited.

Wind turbine composites material is specifically formulated composite material that is created with the idea to meet the harsh requirements of surviving the conditions such as extreme humidity, erosion effects and other harsh environmental conditions. They are also formulated to be as lightweight as possible without having to compensate on strength of the components as the maintenance and repair functions for these components are very expensive.

Market Drivers:

Increasing adoption of renewable and sustainable energy generation; this factor is expected to drive the market growth

Increased usage and adoption of carbon-based composite materials in the manufacturing of components for wind turbines; this factor is expected to drive the market growth

Market Restraints:

High cost associated with installation and setting up wind farms requiring heavy dependence on government subsidies and initiatives; this factor is expected to restrain the market growth

Complications in recycling the obsolete composite materials is expected to restrain the market growth

Segmentation: Global Wind Turbine Composites Material Market

By Fiber Type Glass Fiber Carbon Fiber Others

By Resins Epoxy Polyester Vinylester Polyurethane Polyamide Others

By Technology Prepreg Vacuum Injection Molding Hand Lay-Up Others

By Application Blades Nacelles Tower Others Hubs Spinners By Geography North America US Canada Mexico South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Malaysia Indonesia Thailand Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific Middle East and Africa South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In October 2018, Gurit announced that they had acquired JSB Group a/S, enhancing their offerings associated with wind energy due to JSB’s expertise in offering material kits for wind turbine blades with manufacturing facilities in different regions of the world. JSB’s business operations will be formulated as another business unit under Gurit with no changes in the brand name.

In March 2018, TORAY INDUSTRIES, INC. announced that they had agreed to acquire Koninklijke Ten Cate bv’s subsidiary “TenCate Advanced Composites Holding B.V.” with their expertise in the manufacturing of thermoplastics and thermoset prepreg. This acquisition will significantly expand the technological and product capabilities of TORAY in combination with TenCate.

In March 2018, Sigma industries inc. announced that they are expanding their manufacturing capabilities by establishing a production center in Tennessee, United States. The new center will be focused on the production of specifically meeting the requirements and needs of their previous consumers from the neighbouring area.

