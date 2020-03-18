wimbledon-also-wobbles

The extraordinary solo action of the French Open plunges the tennis scene into a chaos of appointments and causes massive unrest and criticism. Apparently without coordinating with the other Grand Slam tournaments or the WTA and ATP tour in the coronavirus crisis, the French association simply postponed its flagship product by four months.

In particular, too with the Swiss top star Roger Federer, the organizers put on their new September date. Its Laver Cup is now parallel to the French Open. Instead of finding a common solution in the Olympic year, the new date of the clay court classic leads to new questions and problems.

There is a struggle for hardly any gaps in the tour calendar . The tournament in Munich was also canceled on Wednesday. The organizers hope that the event will take place later. ATP and WTA announced on Wednesday evening that all events would not take place until June 7th. At the earliest, tennis will be played again on June 8, when the Mercedes Cup in Stuttgart is also on the program.

“This is insane!” Tweeted the Canadian tennis professional Vasek Pospisil , a member of the ATP Players' Council, for the relocation of the French Open. “No consultation with the ATP or the players. We have ZERO to say in this sport. ”The 29 year old deleted his tweet again and instead wrote of a“ headstrong / arrogant ”decision. “Sorry ???”, said the former world ranking first Naomi Osaka. Darmstadt-based Andrea Petkovic was “definitely surprised.”

Due to the corona pandemic, the planned French Open date from late May to early June had become unrealistic. From 20. From September to October 4, the Spanish clay court dominator Rafael Nadal and Co. are now to fight for the title on the red ashes in Paris, according to the organizers. Just a week after the US Open in New York, the sporting highlight of the hard court season, and without presumably having previously contested a clay court tournament.



Wimbledon (29. June to 12. July) holds still stuck at his appointment

“It was unthinkable for us to take Roland Garros off the calendar,” said the French association President Bernard Giudicelli. “The only thing we had in mind was the interests of the tournament, the players.” It was the date with the least evil.

But will Nadal be fit enough again? What happens if the weather doesn't cooperate? And how should it be possible to host other tournaments at the same time as the Grand Slam? Five WTA and five ATP tournaments now collide with the French Open. There was no indication of the shift on both websites on Wednesday. “I thought in these days that the powers of tennis should all work together?” Wrote the former world number one in doubles, the Briton Jamie Murray.

In addition, Federer initiated the Laver Cup affected, in which a team Europe competes against a team world in Boston this year and in which almost all top stars, including Hamburg's Alexander Zverev, have played in the past years. Does Federer, who is currently recovering from an injury, have to make a decision?

The Laver Cup, from 25. to 27. Scheduled for September, “will take place according to the current status as currently planned”, announced the organizers and went on a confrontation course. The US Open want to check a date change, they should actually be from 31. August to 13. September. The makers assured that they would include the other Grand Slam tournaments, the WTA and ATP as well as everyone else involved in the tennis tour when making their decision. Until then there will be no change in the schedule.

Wimbledon (29. June to 12. July) still adheres to his appointment. So far, however, it is questionable when the tennis tour can start again. The relocation of the French Open should also have an impact on the qualification for the Olympic Games in Tokyo, for which Paris was actually scheduled as a deadline. It is questionable whether three Grand Slams and Olympia can actually take place within three months. “But it is also clear that there are currently more important things than tennis tournaments,” said Petkovic.

Who would have thought that just a few days ago when the tournament from Indian Wells was the first major tournament was canceled. (dpa)

