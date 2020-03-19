will-europe-soon-face-hyperinflation?

Christine Lagarde made a promise. The head of the European Central Bank wants to do everything possible for the euro. “There are no limits to this,” she said, and announced that the ECB would buy bonds worth 750 billion euros. This emergency purchase program should continue until the Corona crisis has been overcome. Observers speak of a new “bazooka” because bond purchases are the most powerful weapon of central bankers. Lagarde wrote on Twitter: “Extraordinary times require extraordinary action.”

The French woman is now swinging. Just last week, she had emphasized that it was primarily the states' duty. She was not striving for “Whatever it takes 2.0”, she had emphasized, referring to the words of her predecessor in the euro crisis. Even then, she had already announced that she would increase corporate bond purchases. But compared to the emergency plan now presented, it was a no brainer.

With the now promised, almost unlimited purchases, Lagarde even outperforms Draghi. Not only will the ECB now buy more paper per month than was the case with the Italian. Lagarde is also softening the criteria for this. For example, the ECB may also buy Greek government bonds that were taboo for the central bank recently due to their weak credit rating.

Experts praise Lagarde's step

Experts like that. “The ECB action underlines a key message: The institutions will not allow the pandemic shock to trigger a real financial crisis for the real economy,” said Holger Schmieding, chief economist at Berenberg Bank. Friedrich Heinemann from the Leibniz Center for European Economic Research (ZEW) spoke of a “far-reaching but responsible move by the ECB”. The central bank is acting while European politics is still in shock.

At the same time, the ECB is also moving into uncharted territory by expanding bond purchases more than ever. What will be the consequences of the flooding of the markets? Do we now have to fear high inflation?

The founders of the ECB finally deliberately imposed a ban on government financing to the central bank in order to prevent excessive inflation and thus rapidly rising prices. Under Draghi, the ECB already circumvented this ban in a creative way: namely by buying the papers on the secondary market. It therefore only buys bonds that are already traded instead of buying them directly from the states or companies.

The European Central Bank (ECB) is now also buying questionable government bonds. Photo: AFP

Experts are not currently afraid of a sharp rise in inflation. In spite of bond purchases, the ECB has had the opposite problem in recent years: the prices were not high enough. A certain inflation is indeed wanted. Because if prices fall, it can lead to a downward vortex: companies and consumers are reluctant to make purchases in the hope that prices will go down. Such deflation is at least as dangerous as excessive inflation. That is why the ECB, like other central banks, also considers a two percent price increase to be ideal. But that has not reached the euro zone for a long time.

Fighting inflation

And the new emergency program is unlikely to change that quickly , says Chris-Oliver Schickentanz, chief investment strategist at Commerzbank. For one thing, hardly any company is likely to raise its prices at the moment. After all, because of the closed shops, consumers currently bought a lot less. “If you want to get rid of your goods now, they will tend to be cheaper,” says Schickentanz.

On the other hand, the recent sharp drop in the oil price is also dampening inflation. Because this makes refueling and heating cheaper. “If the oil price remained below 30 dollars per barrel, inflation could even drop to zero percent in May,” says Schickentanz.

Helicopter money in Hong Kong

He also believes that the ECB's emergency program is correct. “With the Corona epidemic, we are experiencing an exogenous shock, which means that some sectors of the economy have to reduce their activities to zero from now on,” says Schickentanz. “There has never been anything like this.” Despite the emergency program that has just been announced, he does not yet see the ECB's measures at the end. “It could very well expand the purchases to other asset classes – for example to shares.”

Stefan Kipar from Bayern LB also sees further scope. Lagarde has already announced that it will take everyone's concerns into account – including those of households. This could be an indication “that the use of helicopter money is also an option in an emergency,” says Kipar. This means payments to citizens without consideration. This helicopter money is already being used in Hong Kong. The Special Administrative Region hopes to get people to consume more in this way.

To what extent there is actually an option for the euro zone is questionable. For one thing, shops for non-essential goods have closed in more and more countries. On the other hand, DIW boss Marcel Fratzscher recently pointed out that helicopter money can only be implemented in small economic regions. In the eurozone, he says, that would not be possible.