wildfire-in-retail

Corona containment measures have resulted in an unprecedented shutdown of public life and the economy. The state governments in Germany had to take tough measures to curb the spread of the novel virus.

These measures were necessary. And they were – to a large extent – legally justified. Because to protect the health and life of the population, the government has a lot of discretion. Especially since these decisions had to be made under considerable time pressure and in view of a new virus pandemic.

This broad scope for forecasting can therefore include closing the retail trade for weeks. Intensive care units with free capacity, a decline in new infections and a look at neighboring European countries show that the state governments have mostly made good decisions. It is therefore not surprising that the numerous urgent legal proceedings against corona measures have remained almost without success.

However, a legal assessment of the measures must not be limited to health protection. At the same time, the serious effects on social and economic life in Germany must be taken into account. From a legal point of view, the Corona regulation serves the state's duty to protect the life and health of the population. However, the measures must be suitable and necessary and must be in a reasonable relationship to the fundamental rights interference, in particular the freedom of ownership and occupation of business owners.

The longer the measures are in force, the lower the rate The administration has scope for forecasting and the stricter the judicial review of proportionality. When the proportionality of the corona measures ends and the corona regulation becomes illegal cannot be answered with certainty. But at the latest when science-based exit strategies are in place, the government's broad discretion is reduced. Otherwise, the state not only acts illegally, but causes unnecessary economic and social damage. The courts therefore emphasize the state's duty to continuously monitor the necessity of the measures.

In recent weeks, economic and social as well as scientific voices have been heard, which call for a gradual adjustment of the measures. Accordingly, relaxed rules have been in force in Berlin since mid-week. Shops and stores can reopen if the sales area is limited to 800 sqm. Hygiene regulations as well as mandatory distances and access restrictions must be observed. That seems to be a step in the right direction and a sensible compromise in relation to health protection: the shops and shopping centers in the city centers, which often precede Covid – 19 in a precarious situation were finally allowed to open again without losing health.

The limitation to 800 square meters is arbitrary

With a view to the 800 square meter rule This is deceptive: this limitation of the sales area is arbitrary, leads to a distortion of competition and will unnecessarily fuel the dying in the city centers. The decision-makers don't even hide the fact that this demarcation is purely politically motivated. And the regulation also violates the principle of equal treatment: If the state treats comparable situations – here the retail trade – differently, there must be justification for this, according to the constant case law of the Federal Constitutional Court. If unequal treatment adversely affects the exercise of freedoms protected by fundamental rights, the justifying reasons must be particularly important.

The 800 qm rule fails at this hurdle: bei Determining the sales area limit, the policy was based on the delimitation between large-scale and other retail businesses from the Building Use Ordinance. However, the origin of this regulatory concept is purely urban planning and cannot be transferred to health protection: Urban planning effects say nothing about the risk of infection. On the contrary, it is precisely in larger retail businesses that it is possible to keep the prescribed distance between visitors. Large retail businesses and shopping centers also have the advantage of larger traffic areas for those waiting. In addition, the urban planning regulations assign large-scale retail to the city centers. The current limitation of the sales area to 800 qm obviously contradicts this. The attempt to base the arbitrary differentiation on the basis of the sales area with the protection obligation of the state must therefore fail. The Hamburg Administrative Court approved this with a decision of 21. April 2020 expressly, whereby the decision is not final and has been suspended by the Higher Administrative Court in Hamburg; A decision in the second instance is expected next week.

The measures also meet further legal concerns: there are good reasons that the legal basis for the Corona measures contradicts the separation of powers. The regulations of the past few weeks are based on a general clause in the Infection Protection Act. If fundamental rights are interfered with, however, the democratically legitimized legislator must make all the essential decisions himself. It is not only the Administrative Court of Baden-Württemberg that has expressly raised concerns against this background.

The operators of shopping centers face another challenge: It makes sense to have only one person per 20 square meter. The fact that the operators must also ensure that there are no more than 10 people in waiting areas, on the other hand, is practically hardly feasible and cannot be seen, especially in larger malls.

The stationary retail trade is weakened, the online trade is strengthened

If the previous measures generally deserve approval, the sales space limit now introduced should be critically assessed at the latest. The urban planning goal is almost reversed: instead of strengthening the brick-and-mortar retail trade and the inner cities, the restrictions promote online trade and lead to an extinction of the inner cities. At the same time, the state is exposed to a considerable financial risk: if the measures prove to be illegal afterwards, the state is liable to pay damages. The measures therefore not only illegally distort competition, but could continue to result in considerable financial losses for the State of Berlin if the situation remains unchanged.

Dr. Mathias Hellriegel is a lawyer and specialist lawyer for administrative law in Berlin. He is in charge of numerous real estate projects in Berlin, especially the HGHI with the “Mall of Berlin” and the “Schultheiß Quartier”.