Wi-Fi Analytics Solution Market estimated to Reach US$ 10810.2 Mn by 2022, Due to Growing Importance of Big Data among Brick-and-Mortar Businesses

The author of the report analyzed that the Global Wi-Fi Analytics Solution Market accounted for US$ 2960.7 Mn in 2017. Adoption of big data by wi-fi analytics solution is increasing day by day in order to manage queues, optimize staff allocation on the basis of customer needs and many others. These technological advancements will result in increasing the growth of the Wi-Fi Analytics Solution Industry.

The deployment of public Wi-Fi drives the market growth, with increasing internet requirements across the globe. Public Wi-Fi is of utmost importance from the point of view of businesses as people are able to work on their assignments conveniently.

Wi-Fi Analytics Solution Market is Fragmented Due to Multiple SME and Large Organizations are into Developing Analytics Solutions with the Regional and Global Presence

Market participants include Aptilo Networks, Amped Wireless, Cisco Systems, Inc., Cloud4Wi, Inc., Euclid, Inc., Fortinet, Inc., July Systems, Purple, Ruckus Wireless, Inc., Skyfii Limited Walkbase, Weblib, Yelp Inc., ZIH Corp, amongst others.

Public Wi-Fi connection comes with multiple security issues as several people access the network at the same time & same spot, which are at high risk of sending out confidential data (like passwords, pins etc.) over the network. Businesses can look forward into setting up strong wi-fi password with WPA2-PSK encryption and also make sure that the router is secure and not vulnerable to attacks.

The industry is emphasizing in Wi-Fi based asset tracking solutions due to advances in wi-fi technology. Asset tracking solutions is expected to save companies millions of dollars and enhance customer satisfaction. These solutions may result from improved asset utilization to increased staff efficiency as well as simplifying inventory search & management process to accelerated decision making process.

The Indoor Location is Anticipated to be the Dominant Segment during the Forecast Period, 2018-2026

Indoor location segment is expected to be the dominant segment, due to the growing competition between online and offline retail stores, which plays an essential role in shaping the future of Wi-Fi Analytics Solution Market. Indoor location comprises the brick-and-mortar businesses, such as shopping malls, retail stores, hotels, quick service restaurants (QSRs), casinos, and gyms which require effective solutions to measure not only the footsteps but also helps in engaging customers.

Increasing Adoption of Wi-Fi analytics in Asia Pacific drives the Market Growth

In Asia Pacific, the growth in data consumption is forecast to be between 30-60% per annum between 2015 and 2020. This growth is driven by a number of factors, which include rich content, big data analytics, smart cities, social media and growing broadband penetration in the region. For instance, Google, currently offers high-speed Wi-Fi at 50 railroad stations in partnership with Indian Railways, with the aim of eventually offering Wi-Fi connectivity to 400 stations nationwide.

Wi-Fi Analytics Solution Market – By Solution

Location Analytics Solutions

Indoor Positioning System

Wi-Fi Analytics Solution Market – By application

Footfall Analytics

Customer Engagement,

Customer Experience Management

Customer Behavior Analytics,

Customer Loyalty Management

Wi-Fi Analytics Solution Market – By Service

Professional Services

Managed Services

Wi-Fi Analytics Solution Market – By Location Type

Indoor Location

Outdoor Location

Wi-Fi Analytics Solution Market – By Deployment Mode

Cloud

On-Premise

Market By Vertical

Retail

Hospitality

Sports and Leisure

Transportation

Healthcare

Others

Market By Region

North America U.S. Rest of North America

Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Southeast Asia Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa GCC Countries Southern Africa Rest of Middle East and Africa

Latin America Brazil Rest of Latin America



