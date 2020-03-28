why-we-should-allow-ourselves-more-sleep-right-now

There has never been so much peace. The dream island of Norderney is dense. As everywhere else on this island, the corona virus brings everyday life to a standstill. Here, where the topic of deceleration and rest has been a tourist highlight for decades, it means something if it gets too quiet for people.

Physiologist Friedhart Raschke has been living at the for over twenty years Norderney Island. Professionally, he deals with sleep and performance medicine, burnout prevention and chronobiology – a lateral thinker as he is in the book. His schedule is usually always full – advice and judgment from him are required. But he too is now stuck.

He has strong doubts that the spring seminar for aspiring sports doctors from Cologne will take place this time. He probably has to cancel. The topic of further training would be up-to-date – even if it has played a minor role so far when considering the corona epidemic: sleep and the immune system.

Especially this weekend, when the “summer time” starts again by changing the clocks, this connection will become clearer than ever. We are robbed of an hour and cause a little social jetlag. Sounds like it's not that much. However, turning the clock requires a physical adjustment that we cannot use right now.

For good reason, sleep medicine experts have been storming the clock change for years. Internists and cardiologists also know enough reasons to be against this general social measure that was introduced 1980.

For a good hundred years , not coincidentally always in times of war and crisis, a time change was introduced again and again and then abolished. Last year, the decision to finally end the time change had officially failed within the EU. The Commissioners' hesitation was obviously due to the fact that no one could say what the consequences of the abolition would be. However, there is no doubt that the manipulation of watches is economically insignificant. What do we need them for?

Only one thing is certain at the moment: Twice a year, changing the hands leads to a temporary, collective rhythm disorder and requires an exhausting, individual adjustment effort. We are temporarily out of step. But our sleep-wake rhythm always seeks the balance to our inner clock, which is now clocked by the light of the sun.

The inner clock can be completely out of step

Many people get up too early in “summer time” according to the start of their work and still don't go to bed early enough, tempted by the light in the evening. In this way, sleep deficits can grow that have a noticeable impact on health.

Against this background, Friedhart Raschke's interdisciplinary considerations on sleep as a resource for health in all ages are up-to-date and relevant: “We still have it today The possibilities of prevention and therapy are far from being exhausted because we have not yet been able to examine the beneficial effects and connections between healthy sleep and the immune system with sufficient accuracy, ”says Raschke.

He encourages us Handling time more confidently: “It can be predicted that the current changeover to summer time will also reduce the nighttime performance of the immune system. We cannot use that at all in the current corona situation! ”Fortunately, the home office mode gives us more scope to make the daily schedule more individual. So that the negative consequences of the time change should be less this year, says Raschke.

We should invest more time in our sleep than in hamster purchases and toilet paper

So should we invest more time in our sleep than for hamster purchases and toilet paper? Apparently yes. The saying “sleep well” is an old rule, sounds banal to many, but it is currently more important than ever. Already 2015 the specialist and expert for clinical immunology Tanja Lange from the clinic of the University of Lübeck gave an explanation in her inaugural lecture about the connection between sleep and immune system. Documented in a study.

It is based on this: We have both an innate immune power and a trained immune memory.

Sleep strengthens this immunological memory formation, which means that our body's defense reaction cannot just start an immune response to the infection. Our sleep also increases the immunological memory formation for later times. We learn in our sleep.

In this relevant, if “invisible” area, we urgently need the increase in knowledge. What each of us knows: Even with a simple cold, we tend to get tired, our bodies send us to bed with all our vigor and we actually sleep longer when we are sick that we need good and adequate sleep at corona times, also on the list of our preventive measures – such as washing hands, social distance, staying at home? We may currently have a little more time to try it out. Even if an hour is stolen again on Sunday.

The crisis could hold opportunities

Friedhart Raschke has also set up and works in the home office currently on his manuscript for the sleep medicine compendium of the German society for sleep research and sleep medicine – the Bible of the sleep medicine.

“It is a very complex topic, which deals with environment, daily routine, bed and sleeping habits as well as sleep times on the one hand and circulatory functions, immune and lymphatic systems on the other are equally involved. We are just beginning to understand the entire relationship between sleep and the immune system. ”

Without interdisciplinary thinking, it would hardly be possible to use current knowledge sufficiently, says Raschke. The island rest also has advantages: It is now much quieter than usual everywhere. “In hermitages there was always a lot of new and sometimes good things.”