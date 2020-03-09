why-thomas-piketty-would-now-give-every-german-120,000-euros

After the publication of his first large book, Thomas Piketty had to listen to a lot. Some research colleagues claimed that he was sloppy in the statistics, that he would choose numbers for the good story. It didn't harm the French economist. On the contrary: His work “Kapital im 21. Century “from the year 2013 became a bestseller and sold millions of copies worldwide.

Probably also because Piketty's basic assumptions follow a simple formula: Because the wealth of individual people grows faster than the global economy, inequality also grows. A problem, which is why a completely new tax system is needed – with radical sentences for the super-rich.

Some see Piketty as a left-hand redistributor, for others he is a rock star of the economic scene. The Parisian economics professor is now following suit. His work “Capital and Ideology” will be published in German on Wednesday. His new idea: an inheritance for everyone. Every young adult should receive a one-time payment from the state, for example to buy real estate, set up a company or pay for an apprenticeship.

In rich countries like Germany or France, this inheritance could be at 120. 000 euros per person, the economist suggests. This corresponds to about 60 percent of the average per capita wealth in the two countries.

The entrepreneurial narrative on the dock

Piketty thus presents a solution to the growing inequality worldwide. The economics professor sees this as a great danger, especially for western democracies. “If today's economic system is not deeply transformed, it could be that xenophobic populism will very soon cause hyper-capitalist and digital globalization to decay,” writes Piketty. The motto: Better reform yourself before strengthening nationalism does.

In “Capital and Ideology”, Piketty takes a foray through the historical economic developments of this world – from feudal societies to colonial systems to hyper-capitalist orders. His insight: An ideology that had grown over decades had largely caused inequality. Piketty, for example, criticizes that a narrative “conjuring up entrepreneurship” would dominate today's societies.

Ever higher, ever further: Piketty does not believe in the American entrepreneurial dream. Photo: AFP

Put simply: inequality is seen as just because everyone could build wealth themselves if they only wanted to. And whoever is rich is consequently more entrepreneurial, even more useful than everyone else. But there is a big gap between this narrative and reality, Piketty writes. If only because not everyone would have the same educational opportunities.

0.1 percent property tax for the poor



The majority of the world is instead returning to “patrimonial capitalism.” By this, the economist means that the economy is increasingly dominated by inherited wealth. The top class simply passes on their wealth to the next generation. And indeed, poor and rich have been drifting apart almost everywhere since the 1980 years, as Piketty shows by statistics.

In the vast majority of industrialized countries, the incomes of the richest ten percent have grown significantly faster in the past decades than those of the poorest ten percent. In some cases, this would have taken on dramatic proportions. In the United States, for example, the richest percent of the population now holds around 40 percent of total wealth.

Piketty does not see the solution in communism, but in a better distribution of property. The university professor calls his concept “participatory socialism”. Everyone should have something, but no one should be able to amass a large fortune. For this, Piketty proposes a radically graduated tax on property and inheritance: If you only have half of what the average citizen of a country owns, Pikettys imagines paying an annual property tax of 0.1 percent. There is also an inheritance tax of five percent.

On the other hand, if a citizen holds a thousand times the average, he would have to 60 Give percent annually and 80 percent to the state upon inheritance. The income from this should then finance the one-off payment to each young adult. The economist also calls for a new taxation of income. If you only earn half of the average income, you should only pay ten percent tax on it every year, including social security contributions. In contrast, ten thousand times 90 percent, as well as property tax.

It would be difficult to get richer

This would particularly affect the luxury world of the super rich. According to this concept, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos would have to squeeze around 100 billion dollars of his private wealth in the first year alone. The founder of the US online retailer ultimately owns more than two hundred and fifty thousand times the average American wealth, an estimated 114. But even Piketty's proposals would make it difficult for millionaires to at least get richer.

However, such a system should remain a utopia. After all, numerous countries would have to pull together to prevent capital flight to other countries. If you want to give up almost your entire fortune, you will otherwise quickly find your way away. It is quite possible that Piketty has to accept criticism of his concept again this time. At least when it comes to statistics, he made provisions: the economist published all of his sources on his own website.