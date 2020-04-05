why-the-who-encourages-gamble

It takes a lot more than just a computer if the Cipsoft employees work in the home office. There are various smartphone models on their desks, and from home they can access the powerful servers that are usually found in the company. “It was a huge effort for our technicians,” says co-managing director Stephan Vogler. But the company has taken it upon itself to keep the game going.

Cipsoft in Regensburg, Bavaria, develops online games, primarily for smartphones. And Vogler sees his business as a social task right now: “In times of social distancing and exit restrictions, online games can help people not to feel alone.” They can meet in the virtual rooms, for example via chat functions. “We can make a positive contribution,” Vogler is convinced.

That also sees World Health Organization (WHO) like this – and is now looking for unusual ranks. The UN agency launched a campaign last week with the world's largest video game developers and marketers. Under the hashtag #PlayApartTogether, users should also call on others to gamble together. Because whoever meets in online games, does not go out and thus helps to curb the spread of the corona virus, so the idea. “We hope this campaign will encourage even more people to stay safe and healthy,” said Ray Chambers, WHO's US representative.

people use the controller significantly more often

overall 18 Companies participate, including the app store from online retailer Amazon and market leader Activision Blizzard. Video platforms such as YouTube and Twitch, which broadcast games live, are also included. The corporations now want to launch a series of suitable online events and new functions, but without giving details. So will there be bonus points in the future if a character washes his hands? There are also rewards for good behavior in the games, it is said.

In addition to the role as a health ambassador, the corporations should also be concerned with business. Many are already using the controller or a game app significantly more often. This is shown by figures from the USA. For example, the telecommunications group Verizon reports that data traffic from online games made a sudden jump in mid-March by 75 percent Has. “With so many leisure activities gone, the surge in online gaming is not surprising,” said Kyle Malady of Verizon.

Shares of the big game developers in the plus

Investors see in the big developer studios a winner of the crisis. While it has fallen by more than 25 percent for the US stock index Dow Jones since February went, the shares of the game companies are in the plus. The papers from market leader Activision Blizzard, whose subsidiaries have developed well-known games such as “Call of Duty” or “World of Warcraft”, have temporarily increased by almost 15 percent too. Zynga, whose games like “Farmville” are popular on social networks, has since won well 18 Percent.

Stephan Vogler also feels this: “We see a significant increase in the number of users.” However, the Cipsoft managing director is not free from worries. So he fears that things could fall by the wayside. Especially if his employees should stay in the home office for months. “Game development requires a lot of communication,” says Vogler. If something does not go as desired, it could take longer to solve it.

Cancellation of events affects German industry

Still scarce 30. 000 Employees in this country depend on the video games. Most of them work in development. “The economic consequences of the corona crisis is currently still manageable for the German games industry,” says Felix Falk, managing director of the industry association “Game”. Nevertheless, almost two thirds of the companies believe that their economic situation will also deteriorate, at least in the short term. This shows a survey of the association from the past week.

Events in the industry have already been canceled or postponed. Photo: Reuters

Because in addition to the developers, game marketers and organizers also belong to the industry. And they suffer from the canceled trade fairs and events. The game developer conference in San Francisco was recently relocated. Falk said this could also have an impact on the planned release dates. “The corona crisis endangers the games that currently only exist as an idea.” Because the cancellation of events would make meetings with potential partners missing. “Without these meetings, it will be particularly difficult for small and medium-sized game developers to fund their next project.”

Scientists warn of dependency

The success of developers today depends above all on the enthusiasm for – year-olds. Because they now make up almost a third of all regular gamers. That should also be due to a further development in recent years: smartphones have become the most popular gaming platform. However, some scientists fear that especially now that schools are closed, children and adolescents in particular may drift into gambling addiction. “This is a problem that is exacerbated now,” criminologist Christian Pfeiffer told the Neue Osnabrücker Zeitung this week. The rate of intensive players is likely to grow considerably, the former Lower Saxony Minister of Justice assumes. Boys in particular could get stuck in this situation even after the corona crisis.

Scientists warn of gambling addiction in children and adolescents. Photo: Getty Images / iStockphoto

Around three million young people play regularly in Germany. According to figures from the DAK health insurance company, almost every sixth of them is considered a so-called risk gamer who shows pathological gaming behavior. The consequence: those affected would be absent from school more often, have more emotional problems and spend significantly more money. The WHO also recognized this two years ago. At that time, the organization officially included online gambling addiction in the International Classification of Diseases.

“A healthy mix is ​​crucial in these times,” says Stephan Vogler. Nevertheless, the developer is convinced that his games help against loneliness in times of the corona crisis. He noticed with his single colleagues that they are having a hard time with the home office. After all, the smartphones for gaming are already ready on their desks.