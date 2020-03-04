why-the-us-federal-reserve-is-now-lowering-interest-rates

The outbreak of the Corona virus is now forcing the central banks to use the crisis. The US Federal Reserve cut key interest rates on Tuesday – more than ever since the financial crisis 2008. As part of an emergency measure, she adjusted the key interest rate downwards by half a percentage point to a corridor of 1 to 1 25 percent. The epidemic creates “risks to economic activity,” the Fed said. The central bank is closely monitoring “developments and their consequences for the economic outlook”. According to experts, two further rate hikes would be conceivable.

The Fed had already announced at the end of last week that it was closely monitoring the effects of the new coronavirus epidemic and was ready to act if necessary. US President Donald Trump has repeatedly called on the government-independent central bank to cut interest rates because of the effects of the corona virus. He fears a dip in growth as a result of the epidemic – probably also in view of the November presidential election. The United States alone has reported around 100 infections and six deaths.

Asian central banks have also responded. Japan's central bank, for example, is temporarily buying government bonds worth 500 billion yen (around 4.2 billion euros) from the country's banks. This gives financial institutions more leeway to lend to businesses. The central banks of Indonesia, Malaysia and Australia also reacted with interest rate cuts. China's central bank has both cut interest rates and pumped large amounts into the financial system.

The ECB is monitoring the situation

The European Central Bank (ECB) has so far been reluctant to take such an emergency measure. However, President Christine Lagarde said she would monitor developments and economic impacts. “The situation created by the outbreak of the corona virus is changing rapidly,” she said. “The ECB is ready to take appropriate and targeted action where necessary and appropriate to the underlying risks.” Meanwhile, Peter Kazimir, head of the Slovakian central bank and a member of the Governing Council, warned of panic over the spreading coronavirus epidemic. “Panic and overreaction could cost us dearly,” he wrote on Twitter on Tuesday. It is important for the ECB to be vigilant and to monitor the situation. But there is no immediate need for action.

It is not clear anyway whether a rate cut in the eurozone would currently be of any use. Unlike in the USA, interest rates are already at an all-time low in the euro area. The key interest rate is minus 0.5 percent. A reduction to minus 0.6 or 0.7 percent would be conceivable. But this is unlikely to result in companies taking out more loans or spending more money on consumers and thus supporting the economy. “Do you go to the restaurant more often now when interest rates are a little lower? I would doubt that, ”said Bundesbank President Jens Weidmann recently.

DIW President Marcel Fratzscher also believes that monetary policy has limited influence: “Unlike the global financial crisis, central banks will be able to help little to combat the economic damage caused by the corona virus. The biggest economic problem is the collapse of the global value chains and the lack of trust from consumers. ”

The only argument for a rate cut would have a calming effect on the markets: Central banks are demonstrating that they are capable of acting and counter the effects of the corona virus on the economy.

Experts warn of a decline in economic growth

Due to Corona, the OECD believes that the growth of the global economy can be halved. Japan or the euro zone can therefore even fall into recession. The stock markets had therefore given in to a sharp drop in the past week. Most recently, however, things started to pick up again – also because large investors have already speculated on central bank intervention.

In addition, just a few hours before the Fed's declaration, the leading western industrialized countries (G7) have expressed their will against the economic ones Consequences of the crisis. The spread of the novel corona virus and the effects on financial markets and the economy would be closely monitored, said a statement by the finance ministers and central bank heads of the G7.

“Given the potential impact of Covid – 19 on global growth, we reaffirm our commitment to use all appropriate policy tools to create a strong one and achieve sustainable growth and safeguard against downside risks, ”it said. The finance ministers are ready to also take fiscal measures – for example, higher government spending – insofar as this is necessary. The G7 group includes the United States, Japan, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Canada and Italy. ( with dpa / AFP)