why-the-summer-fairy-tale-process-is-going-to-be-a-posse

The pictures are as present as if they were yesterday. Hundreds of thousands of people peacefully celebrating football. A nation that everyone cheers for their hitherto never seen hospitality. Lightness, joy, light-heartedness – and that in Germany! Just stupid that this world championship from the year known as summer fairy tale 2006 apparently did not come about fairytale.

That's the point; as if it was yesterday. If the trial against the former bosses of the German Football Association (DFB) begins on Monday, light could be brought into the dark: Then the former presidents Theo Zwanziger and Wolfgang Niersbach and ex-general secretary Horst R. Schmidt could explain what a dirty game they are for this supposedly clean tournament in the truest sense of the word. Could, as I said.

Ugly faces, whores and a Windhorst Show more pictures 1 of 14 08. 03. 2020 16: 09 The Dortmund fans in Gladbach hosted Rainer Koch, Christoph Schickhardt Dietmar Hopp, Fritz Keller and Karl-Heinz Rummenigge … Back

















Further

Because it comes out what the ominous 6.7 million euros are all about in the course of the World Cup award, they believe apparently not even Niersbach's successor as DFB president. “Apparently there were things that can only be called criminal,” said Fritz Keller recently, combined with the “request to finally come up with the truth so that we no longer have to deal with something like that”. The new association president no longer wants to have anything to do with the old affairs.

It is more likely, however, that the process will fade as much as all previous attempts at clarification. This is already indicated by the foreplay. A year ago, the procedure was separated from Franz Beckenbauer because the head of the tournament is in poor health. The three other German defendants recently tried to adjourn because of the spreading corona virus – to no avail. And now they want to stay away from the court for the same reason and with the help of medical certificates.

Does anyone think bad about it? The suspicion is too obvious that the high gentlemen intend to set a statute of limitations, after all, at the latest on 27. April first judgment. The behavior of the former officials confirms something the fans now accuse the DFB of protesting in the league, which could be seen in almost all stadiums in the country last weekend: that the association is opaque, hypocritical and mendacious. And that something is unlikely to change. The beautiful pictures are long since yesterday.

