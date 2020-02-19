why-the-metro-boss-creates-many-disappointments-with-his-deal

Olaf Koch would have preferred not to talk about real a year ago. At the Annual General Meeting in February 2019 it was already known that the Metro boss wanted to sell the economically ailing supermarket chain. By May, Koch promised. But May became September, September became the end of the year, and Real was still part of Metro.

Now it has succeeded. On Tuesday evening, Metro announced that it had sold Real. The investment company SCP Group, based in Luxembourg, will become the sole owner of the stationary real business with its 276 Locations, the online platform real.de and 80 real estate. The X + Bricks Group, which is to place the properties on the market, becomes a strategic partner.

The sale is the end of an eventful financial year in which Koch fended off an enemy takeover has sold the China business profitably – and has made numerous U-turns at Real. The goal of the 49 year old is to make Metro a wholesaler. A market where the restaurateur, the kiosk owner and the petrol station tenant find the right quantities and offers, but not the private consumer.

Real did not fit into the portfolio. And the chain also wrote bad numbers. After he has sold the retail chains Galeria Kaufhof, Saturn and Media Markt since taking office 2012, he wants his plan to sell the supermarket chain complete and crown his career. But for many involved, the step should be a bitter disappointment.

300 Million instead of 900 million

Because since the Annual General Meeting 2019 not only has the date for the sale been pushed back and forth. The price also had to be revised downwards several times. At the beginning of the sales process, there was still a volume of 900 million for Real, but now it is only 300 million.

The potential buyer also changed several times. Until the end 2019 was it certain that the real estate investor Redos had the majority of the 277 Real-Markt buys, it will be X-Bricks and the SCP-Group. So far, it is assumed that a core of at least 50 real markets for at least 24 months later. However, the majority of the branches are likely to be sold to other retailers such as Edeka or Kaufland.

Olaf Koch has been 2012 CEO of Metro. Photo: dpa

Last summer it was considered impossible in the metro environment for Real to do business with X-Bricks because the company had exclusively tied itself to Kaufland as the operator of the stores. Only the softening of this clause made a sale possible under antitrust law. Koch had always insisted internally to avoid a public argument like the smashing of Kaiser’s-Tengelmann.

At that time Edeka initially wanted to take over all markets, but was stopped by the cartel office. The then Economics Minister Sigmar Gabriel (SPD) intervened with a ministerial permit, which the Düsseldorf Higher Regional Court overturned. In the end, Rewe and Edeka had to split the Kaiser's locations.

Daniel Kretinsky as an internal opponent

One who got away from the exit of the Real-Poker should be particularly disappointed is Daniel Kretinsky. The Czech billionaire was, alongside Real, the main reason for Olaf Koch's busy year. Because last summer he had prepared to take over the majority at Metro. 16 Kretinsky had offered the shareholders EUR per common share. Koch found far too little – and the majority of the shareholders followed his view. In the end, the Czech failed because of the self-set goal 67 to get 5 percent of the shares.

He is a major shareholder through his investment company EP Global Commerce with 29, 99 percent nonetheless. And he showed through that he really wants to get actively involved in the company. A representative of Kretinsky will presumably fill a seat on the supervisory board of the M-Dax group from today's general meeting. From his environment it is said that he is truly not pleased that Real is now bringing 600 million euros less than announced. Even if both publicly emphasize their mutual appreciation, you get the impression that Koch is a powerful internal opponent.

Verdi criticizes real sales

But Koch is not only likely to upset the shareholders with the real sale. Because the takeover will not work without layoffs. A number of locations without a convincing economic perspective are threatened with closure, as Koch admitted to the employees a few days ago. X-Bricks assume, however, that “the number of locations to be closed under 30 will lie, ”continued Koch. Where there will be redundancies, a company agreement concluded at the end of last year should be social hardship with severance payments of a maximum of twelve to 14 Mitigate monthly salaries.

The Verdi union has other demands on Koch. “It is about securing by works councils and that there is no outsourcing to independent merchants,” the union told the Tagesspiegel. The situation at Real is very difficult due to years of management mistakes and failure to invest. That is why Verdi takes politics seriously. “It is all the more important that politics also fulfills its obligation to ensure a secure future for 34 000 Real employees and their Reaching families. ”

The stress of the tough negotiations about Real for Metro was also shown in the quarterly figures presented at the end of last week. Metro sales increased slightly to EUR 7.6 billion in the first quarter, but profit declined slightly like for like-for-like.

But it was mainly the deep red real figures, Metro 30 million euros in the loss zone. That could convince the shareholders that it was better to get rid of Real today rather than tomorrow. However, the balance sheet also includes depreciation of 237 for Real. The income could only just compensate for this. Koch had probably imagined the crown of his career differently.