why-the-lufthansa-crisis-could-still-benefit

There is a new phenomenon in the sky: “ghost flights”. In times of the corona virus, passengers report that aircraft are almost empty. And airlines with “no-show” quotas of up to 50 percent. This means that half of the passengers booked on a flight do not show up at the gate. Lufthansa is reacting to this as radically as hardly any other airline.

Lufthansa and the subsidiaries Eurowings, Austrian Airlines, Swiss and Brussels Airlines cancel every second connection. Hundreds of planes should remain on the ground in the next few weeks, possibly also the entire A 380-Fleet. 14 aircraft of the world's largest passenger plane could “Temporarily out of service due to the extraordinary circumstances”, announced the company.

Flight bookings decrease sharply

These are extreme measures in exceptional times. Airlines all over the world are currently spinning. Air France-KLM and American Airlines have lost half of their market value in the past few weeks. The global airline association IATA anticipates a drop in sales of around 113 Billion dollars this year. The situation was not that dramatic for a long time.

“Flight bookings are falling massively. The current downward trend exceeds all previous experience with external shocks – the decline in demand is greater than in the SARS crisis, the terrorist attacks of 11. September 2001 and the Great Depression of 2008 to 2009 “, said Matthias von Randow the Tagesspiegel.

South Korean soldiers spray disinfectant at the airport in Daegu, South Korea. Photo: REUTERS / Kim Kyung-Hoon

The chief executive of the Federal Association of German aviation industry (BDL) warns of “serious faults in the aviation system”. Airplanes that don't fly don't make money. But planes that take off almost empty and consume kerosene are a bottomless pit.

The question is: Which airline will burn the most money in the near future – and how long will the reserves last? ? At the Lufthansa headquarters in Frankfurt, CEO Carsten Spohr decided on the radical cure. There is only one catch.

Ghost flights, so as not to lose slots

The “ghost flights” of airlines such as British Airways and others have a bureaucratic reason: In order not to lose valuable take-off and landing rights at important hubs, airlines 80 Also exercise percent of these rights. If an airline flies to an airport less often, it threatens to lose the – usually called desirable – slots to the competition and thus long-term sales. In the case of lucrative routes, this can be a crucial factor.

Has difficult times ahead: the CEO of Deutsche Lufthansa AG Carsten Spohr Photo: dpa / Boris Roessler

With the temporary decommissioning of half the fleet, Lufthansa is now betting that the regulation will be suspended due to the Corona crisis is how it is after the 11. September, during the Sars and Great Depression. “Politicians should continue to follow this path now. Otherwise there is a risk that airlines will have to carry out unnecessary flights just to secure their slots, ”a Lufthansa spokeswoman told Tagesspiegel.

Climate protection is also an argument

The bet could work because the airline has an argument that politics cannot ignore : climate protection. In any case, the federal government is already convinced.

Flying further with almost empty jets “would not only be economically insane, but also harmful to the climate”, said the Federal Government's Aviation Coordinator, Thomas Jarzombek (CDU), the Tagesspiegel. “That is why there are many reasons to suspend this regulation for the time of the Corona crisis” The EU Commission would have to agree to this, “but anything other than the green light from Brussels would not be possible to convey to any citizen given the situation.”

Above all, employees are affected by savings

If the crisis lasts longer, it will not be enough. Lufthansa is already saving where it can, which affects employees above all. A hiring freeze, preparation of short-time work and unpaid leave are among the first cuts. Investors are nervous and are currently taking out credit insurance, as the Bloomberg news agency reports. This ensures that in the unlikely event that Lufthansa can no longer meet its payment obligations.

The group itself is currently involved to borrow hundreds of millions of euros to replenish the emergency reserves. The airports in Frankfurt and Düsseldorf are also getting money at short notice. It remains to be seen whether and when Lufthansa, which is actually allergic to government subsidies because otherwise only its competitors will benefit, would call on the German government to help.

Little going on: There are only a few travelers at the international departure terminal at John F. Kennedy Airport. Photo: AFP / Spencer Platt

“The situation is very dynamic. We are constantly taking measures to reduce the financial consequences of the slump in demand, ”says Frankfurt. And: “State aid was and remains legitimate in exceptional cases.”

If the crisis continues so long that financial aid such as bridging loans would be necessary, then “the Federal Government is ready to protect important transport infrastructures “Said Aviation Coordinator Jarzombek. But it was still too early to speculate. In addition to short-time work allowance, temporary relief on taxes such as aviation security fees is also an option. A postponement of the symbolic increase in the air traffic tax, which was adopted as part of the climate package, “currently but not a priority,” said the CDU politician.

Coronavirus crisis could strengthen Lufthansa

As crazy as it may sound in this situation: In the long term, the current turmoil could even strengthen Lufthansa’s position. The largest airline group in Europe has had a ruinous predatory competition with its rivals for years. Combat prices are struggling for market share in the hope that it can eventually be converted into profits. However, the industry has been waiting for this moment for years.

The crisis should now accelerate the long-awaited consolidation. The Serengeti principle applies: only the strongest and fastest survive. The first airlines are already giving up.