why-the-german-biathlon-men-are-not-in-good-shape-at-the-world-cup

A little gallows humor is not far from Erik Lesser. Anyone who, like the former biathlon world champion, was running in a colossal shape all winter long and therefore had serious problems on the cross-country course can go to the poke and poke in public. Or you just do it like Lesser and say with a good dose of sarcasm: “I can get along very well over the short distances.”

So far it has really not been a particularly edifying season for the 31 – olds. In the World Cup, he usually only ran behind, then was only used in the second-class IBU Cup at some point and in the end just half the norm for the current World Championships in Antholz.

For the German biathlon men don't run it

He was nominated out of generosity by the German Ski Association (DSV), to a certain extent as support for his successful colleagues like Arnd Peiffer, Benedikt Doll and Johannes Kühn , They had all already finished on the podium in the World Cup and were therefore seen as great hopes for one or the other World Cup medal. However, things turned out very differently.

On Thursday, Lesser and Franziska Preuß finished second in the single-mixed relay, winning silver. Since then he has been the only man on the German biathlon team to win a medal. So far, however, hardly anything has worked for his promising colleagues.

A fifth and seventh place for Arnd Peiffer in sprint and pursuit were the greatest feelings before the defending champion broke into his individual discipline on Wednesday and only landed on place 50. Benedikt Doll was the best German twelfth.

It works together: Franziska Preuß and Erik Lesser won silver in the single mixed relay. Photo: Hendrik Schmidt / dpa

For the biathlon men of the DSV this is quite a disappointment. The majority of the four to five medals targeted had been expected from them before the World Cup. But now they have brought the women who, after saying goodbye to Laura Dahlmeier, had actually given more cause for concern due to previously rather changeable performances. Denise Herrmann, however, took silver in the pursuit, and Vanessa Hinz did the same in singles.

It is no coincidence that Erik Lesser is the only man on the team to have a medal dangling around his neck – and has a lot to do with the latest achievements at the shooting range. Lesser fires like clockwork despite his misery, while his fellow riders were more likely to use the precision of a lawn sprinkler, especially in the most recent individual race. 24 mistakes Peiffer and colleagues shot there.

The conditions in Antholz are special

According to national coach Mark Kirchner, Lesser's nomination for the single mixed season was therefore less a surprise than a full calculation: “We sent our two best and fastest shooters into the race,” said Kirchner. “That was our tactic.” In Antholz, it worked because the shooting there takes place under special conditions, which the other men are obviously currently having difficulties with.

Far up: The World Cup route from Antholz is at about 1600 height. Photo: Hendrik Schmidt / dpa

At about 1600 meters high, the route is in the South Tyrolean Dolomites, higher than any other facility in the World Cup. The World Cup in Antholz is not just the proverbial highlight of the season. For the athletes, this means changed breathing, more puffing and therefore necessary adjustments in the shooting rhythm.

Now there is actually an expert in the German team for such circumstances. Since 2018 the former women's national coach Gerald Hönig has been the shooting coach of the German team. But he only grumbled in January that the top people would not use his services enough. During the first week of the World Cup, he also stayed in Antholz – but only privately.

There is no permanent shooting coach for the Biathlon World Cup

After his complaints, there was a conversation with the new sporting director Bernd Eisenbichler, in which “any inconsistencies cleared up” were. Hönig should not only take care of the top people, but should be active across the board. There will be no permanent shooting coach for the World Cup squad, such as the teams from Norway or France, on board.

“We have a high level of shooting, and you have to Now don't throw everything over the pile just because the individual race went bad, ”says Eisenbichler. After the season, he wanted to see “who can help us in certain ways with various things.”

The season is still going on, however, and even at its double climax in Antholz, the season will conclude on Saturday ( (11. Uhr / ARD and Eurosport) and the mass start on Sunday two decisions each for women and men. When the men's relay was nominated, there was a surprise on Friday that wasn't really that surprising. Because as a starting runner will be there: Erik Lesser.