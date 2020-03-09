why-the-economy-is-so-vulnerable-to-the-corona-virus

There is a special index for stock exchanges all over the world that tracks the price development around the world. On Monday afternoon, this value fell as sharply as last at the end 2008 during the financial crisis.

Even more impressive and extremely painful for shareholders: The price of shares worldwide was around Monday afternoon $ 2.5 trillion below Friday night's level. After the US stock exchange was briefly closed at the start of trading on Wall Street on Monday to curb the crash, the markets calmed down somewhat. Also in this country, where the Dax had started the day with a minus of 8.4 percent. At the end of the day the minus was 7, 94 percent.

March 9 2020 will go down in stock market history as one of the bitterest days. And the fear remains high among investors, as can be seen from another indicator: The volatility index, which measures the nervousness of investors, rose by almost 57 percent to the highest on Monday Stand since autumn 2008. There are two reasons for panic and escape from stocks. Corona virus and oil price.

Opec in the crisis

The Opec oil cartel seems to be breaking apart, there is disagreement about the amount of production. The Saudis want to turn on the oil tap – and have thus sent the price down, which is particularly stressful for the United States. The US variety WTI occasionally slipped by a third and was thus stronger than ever in the past 40 years. The weak oil price makes fracking uneconomical and endangers the heavily indebted gas and oil industry in the USA.

At the same time, the USA is also becoming increasingly important for the virus: incomplete health insurance and the lack of continued payment of wages in the event of illness are likely to contribute to a high number of unreported cases of corona people. Due to the virus, the US Federal Reserve had already cut its key interest rate by 0.5 percent last week, which, however, only calmed the markets for a short time. A further rate hike is expected in the coming week.

Tax deferral is an issue

How the German economy copes with the virus and stock market crash is open. The measures adopted by the coalition on Sunday evening were rated positively. It is now important to implement liquidity aid quickly, IMK director Sebastian Dullien told Tagesspiegel.

A tax deferral “can be done”, said the economist, since it relieves the burden on companies and does not cost the state anything: Whether the taxes will be paid this year or next year is irrelevant in these zero interest periods. Sector-specific aid, for example for the trade fair and tourism industry or the aviation industry, is “difficult”.

Hospitality industry for lower VAT

Federal Minister of Economics Peter Altmaier (CDU) said on Monday, the government will “talk about tax deferrals and decide in the next few weeks.” The Ministry of Economic Affairs is currently helping primarily with loan guarantees and liquidity injections. The coalition also decided to expand short-time work benefits.

The German Hotel and Restaurant Association welcomed the aid package as a “first step in the right direction” – and demanded more. The introduction of the reduced VAT rate for food in the hospitality industry would be a good measure. “In view of the worsening overall situation, it is also important that further measures follow,” said the Association of the Tourism Industry. The holiday industry with its three million employees is suffering “from the effects of the corona virus and the peak of the crisis is unlikely to be reached yet.”

According to the trade fair industry, the previous cancellations and postponements of exhibitions and congresses Fears for the economy as a whole of almost three billion euros to fear. More than 24 000 jobs are allegedly at risk and the state is taking 470 million euros less in taxes, the trade fair association Auma has calculated.

Employers are satisfied

“The coalition is based on reality and ability to act and has decided on a balanced overall package ”, employer president Ingo Kramer praised the Berlin government. The assumption of social security costs in the case of short-time work was “the most effective liquidity package for the companies concerned”. Kramer went on to say that the coalition had “resisted the siren sounds” and was keeping its feet on the debt brake.

The industrial association BDI sounded somewhat different, although it praised the additional investments. However, the 12, 4 billion euros over three years could “only be the beginning”. In terms of tax policy, the coalition is keeping measures behind. The idea of ​​a special depreciation for digital assets is reasonable. The BDI also welcomed the regulations on the better eligibility of trade tax and the investment option for partnerships.

Economists in opposition

The Mannheim Economic Institute ZEW also said that Amount of investments “cannot convince”. The government should also take measures that take effect immediately and also stabilize private consumption. For this purpose, the ZEW recommends not only that the solidarity surcharge be largely abolished, but also a temporary reduction in VAT. This would quickly help the service sector, which is now particularly affected.

Again, the Kiel Institute for the World Economy thinks nothing of it. People did not consume less because they lack money, but “because they do not go to shops or travel for fear of infection.”

Deutsche Bank cancels celebration

VW announced on Monday that the upcoming company meeting in Wolfsburg next week with more than 10. 000 Participants will be postponed because of the virus.

And Deutsche Bank said their celebration on 150. Birthday on 21. March in Berlin. “We would very much like to have celebrated with our Federal President, the Berlin Philharmonic and our guests,” says a letter from the top of the bank to the employees.