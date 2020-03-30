why-the-economy-demands-that-the-state-bear-100-percent-of-the-credit-risk

For days now, DIHK President Eric Schweitzer has been warning of a threatening wave of bankruptcies among medium-sized companies because the corona crisis has caused many companies to drop their sales completely. But even if politicians launched aid packages in the hundreds of billions in record time: there is already a bitter debate as to whether this is enough.

Because the German Chamber of Industry and Commerce (DIHK) and the Mittelstandsverband BVMW complain that the loans made available often do not reach those affected. The main point of contention is the regulation that the federal government takes up to 90 percent of the liability for loans through the state development bank KfW. That sounds like a lot. But Schweitzer calls for 100 percent coverage, because the house banks are otherwise reluctant to lend.

The question plunges everyone into a dilemma. The banks promptly resisted the allegation on Monday that they were to blame for a delay in credit spending. Because they would have to check the creditworthiness of the companies and thus observe the state requirements, emphasized the BdB banking association, for example. After all, they have to take ten percent of the risk for loans to smaller companies, and for larger companies 20 percent.

Is it possible to take over the entire risk?

Many credit institutions could not afford to be generous at their own expense. On the one hand, the European Central Bank is demanding that private banks stop paying dividends because of the corona crisis. On the other hand, should banks only wave through loans and assume a share of liability themselves? This is also recognized as a problem in the federal government.

“Of course, as a bank we have to carry out an individual risk assessment when it comes to financing requests and decide whether a business model is sustainable”, said Commerzbank a few years ago Days stressed. The German Sparkassenverband DSGV also said: “In some cases, lending is not possible without the state assuming full risk.”

Federal government points to Brussels

Also KfW development bank is uncomfortable. It is a central tool for organizing help quickly. But the promotional bank is also in a bind – and points out that one has a “responsibility partnership” with the banks. After all, you carry up to 90 percent of the risk yourself. Banks, it is emphasized in Frankfurt, are interposed precisely for the reason that they check the creditworthiness and business model of the companies. They also earned from that.

The federal government is also in a dilemma. She has promised to help quickly, has thrown overboard principles in financial and European policy for days – and now needs the success figures that she has delivered. The Federal Ministry of Economics is therefore proud to have achieved with the EU Commission that up to 90 percent of the liability for the loans may lie with the state. Even in the financial crisis it was only 60 percent, is emphasized in Berlin.

Within a few days, the EU Commission has given the “temporary framework agreement” the EU states special permission for companies in difficulty and is currently lifting the EU state aid rules. But the 100 percent liability demanded by the DIHK is viewed by the Ministry of Economic Affairs as having no chance in Brussels.

“Moral hazard” problem

In addition, both in the government and with public banks the question is asked whether this would really make sense or whether there could be a “moral hazard” problem. “Because banks could then immediately unload all of their problem cases with the state – even if their problems do not stem from the Corona crisis,” says one entrusted with the processes. A rest of basic distrust in a market economy is also necessary for companies – with all willingness to help in the crisis.

Only this in turn does not help the companies affected by the crisis. DIHK President Schweitzer says that in the travel industry 40 percent of companies are threatened by bankruptcy. But how should a bank assess the creditworthiness of a company whose sales have dropped to zero overnight – and which works in an industry that at the moment nobody can say when it can function normally again?

In view of the great nervousness in many companies that are struggling to survive, this leads to radical demands: “The loans should not be managed through the house banks as usual, but should be processed directly by the KfW development bank”, as the president of the BVMW SME Association demands , Mario Ohoven. However, KfW does not want to accept this. (rtr)