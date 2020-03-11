why-the-ecb-won't-change-its-inflation-target-anytime-soon

Despite massive bond purchase programs and negative deposit rates, inflation in the euro area has been below the targeted two percent mark for seven years now. The ongoing failure to meet targets gnaws on the credibility of the European Central Bank. The ECB chief Christine Lagarde now wants to reposition the central bank with a comprehensive strategy revision.

Pretty much everything that concerns the core business should be put to the test: the formulation of the price stability target, the “two pillars” strategy, the instruments and communication practices. In addition, the central bank head wants to bring the topic of climate change and sustainability into the monetary policy context. She has a lot planned for that. She wants to take the first steps at the Council meeting on Thursday.

Although fundamental questions remain, it is unlikely that European monetary policy will move towards a significantly different goal in the coming year. For the most part, the primary goal and definition of price stability are likely to be retained. After reaching the zero interest rate limit, there were more voices in favor of higher inflation targets. An increase to three or four percent instead of the previously targeted two percent should raise the nominal interest rate due to higher inflation expectations and thus reduce the risk of reaching the zero interest rate limit. An increase in the inflation target also suggests that the associated higher inflation expectations should automatically boost inflation.

Geraldine Dany-Knedlik is a research assistant at the German Institute for Economic Research in Berlin. Photo: diw / Florian Schuh

It depends on the credibility of the ECB

Both are conceivable, but depend largely on whether the ECB can convey this credibly. If it cannot, expectations and inflation remain low and the central bank misses its target. The central bank of Japan already had this painful experience when it raised its inflation target to two percent in the year 2012, the inflation expectations and the actual one However, inflation remained below one percent.

It is also unclear whether a higher inflation target does not result in higher costs due to the permanently higher inflation due to the greater safety margin from the zero interest barrier. Given the uncertainty surrounding the cost-benefit ratio, but also due to the fact that the ECB has fallen below targets and the associated loss of credibility in recent years, increasing the inflation target does not currently seem to be an option.

It takes measurability

To the lost trust of the However, regaining market participants could show the ECB to what extent it can actually control inflation. So far, the ECB has stated in its target definition that it wants to keep inflation close but below two percent in the medium term. Compared to other central banks in advanced economies, this wording is rather vague. It remains unclear which deviations the ECB regards as missing the target and which it considers tolerable. A quantification would remedy this.

The establishment of a quantitative tolerance band of a reasonable size, which in the case of monetary union would be less than one percentage point, could be of advantage for the ECB to show market players how much successful monetary policy is may miss the inflation target. This could help to regain trust and relate past missed targets.

The author is a research assistant at DIW Berlin .