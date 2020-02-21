why-the-controversial-receipt-requirement-was-really-introduced

The flood of paper does not stop: Since the beginning of January, the obligation to pay has been in force throughout Germany, which obliges retailers to print a receipt with every purchase. The requirement met with vocal contradiction among the population and trade. People shared photos of mountains of paper on Twitter, and some asked to put them in the tax office's mailboxes. Environmentalists criticized the waste of paper. Even Economics Minister Peter Altmaier (CDU) asked Finance Minister Olaf Scholz (SPD) to change the obligation to pay receipts.

What is rarely mentioned in this context: Actually, the specification is only an addition to a digital solution, tampering with tampering, the so-called technical security device, TSE for short. This was already announced at the end 2016 together with the receipt requirement and other measures in the “Law on protection against manipulation of digital basic records”, tax evasion in Trade should prevent.

Because software has so far been able to manipulate invoices at checkouts, delete them without a trace and even adjust sales as required. “Every year, the financial authorities lose several billion euros in taxpayers' money through fraudulent software,” estimates Matthias Kromphardt from D-TRUST GmbH, a company of the Bundesdruckerei group, and an expert in digital cash register systems.

Hardly any software solutions officially approved

But unlike the obligation to pay, which leaves its visible traces everywhere, the TSE has so far been integrated into hardly any cash register in Germany. The problem: Very few solutions have already received certification from the Federal Office for Information Security (BSI). Epson and Swissbit AG approved two solutions at the end of December, and D-TRUST is expecting a certificate in the first quarter of the year.

The background is that the BSI's technical requirements for TSE already published in June 2018, but have been changed several times after that. At the same time, the requirements could not be met with the existing security chips – TSE developers either had to wait for a new chip generation or had additional functions for existing chips developed and certified.

In the course of the past year it became apparent that not enough solutions could be certified by the BSI in time for the beginning of the year and integrated, issued and installed by the cash register manufacturers. “This meant that the schedule for the widespread introduction of TSE was tight,” says Kromphardt. There are more than two million cash registers in Germany.

To 30. September, traders have to convert their cash registers

Therefore, the Federal Ministry of Finance has a transition period until 30 , September 2020 granted to have their cash registers converted. However, according to experts, this could still be too scarce. If a TSE solution is certified, it still has to be integrated into the respective system of the till manufacturer, explains Ralph Brügelmann, tax expert of the trade association.

The hardware solutions were announced as ready for the market in February and March, Cloud solutions from the beginning of April. “The hardware-based TSEs are more suitable for small companies such as cafés or small shops,” explains Brügelmann. “Large companies are more likely to rely on the cloud solutions.” If there are delays here, there is no more time buffer. It is therefore “possible, but far from certain” that all dealers can meet the deadline.

The TSE is available as an SD card or by USB stick, it consists of three elements: a security chip, a storage medium and a digital interface. The security module records all processes in the cash register – i.e. bookings, cancellations, deposits or transactions. Each transaction is provided with a consecutive transaction number and a digital check value.

If a transaction number is missing, is double or if the check value is incorrect, this is an indication that an operation in the cash register has been manipulated. All data are stored in the storage medium within the TSE. The data can then be read out for testing purposes via a uniformly defined interface. In addition to the hardware solution with SD card, a cloud solution is also possible, which is hosted in a secure data center.

TSE makes checkout easier

Die TSE is intended to make the “checkout check” introduced 2018 easier: finance officers are authorized to check the checkout systems of a company. For example, they carry out hidden test purchases and then check whether the purchase was recorded correctly. The controversial receipt requirement then comes into play.

A consecutive transaction number and the serial number of the TSE should be printed on each receipt. Using the serial number, the auditor can see whether a TSE is available in the cash register and whether the TSE is registered on this taxpayer and this cash register.

This is to prevent multiple cash registers or multiple TSEs from being used, although some of their sales are not booked as revenue. The consecutive transaction number on the receipt can in turn be compared with the data of the TSE – duplicate or missing numbers as well as statistical errors are quickly discovered.

The printed receipt is still necessary

The voucher is not only there to check the transaction, but also to ensure that every booking is completely saved in the TSE. At the beginning of the purchase process – for example, when the first item is scanned – the TSE records that there is a process, but it has no content yet. Only when the customers have paid and the process is finished with the printing of the receipt does the TSE save the purchase data such as the turnover per tax rate and the amount per payment method.

So when paying, it is still possible to delete all document data without a trace. This function is actually there to cancel wrong articles or cancel purchases, but can be misused. It is only through the printed receipt that it is certain that all purchase data are stored in the TSE and can no longer be deleted. “But the receipts do not have to exist in paper form,” explains Kromphardt from D-TRUST. “At this point, a digital solution is also conceivable and would even speed up the process.”