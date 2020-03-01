why-the-comparison-of-corona-and-flu-viruses-lags

The sentence “You can't compare that!” Is a popular discussion killer. In fact, you can pretty much compare anything to anything. For example, apples with pears. If you really do it analytically, you will find similarities and differences.

This is exactly how we humans make the world accessible. We form categories, organize things, thoughts, feelings, concepts and living things into narrow and less narrow groups.

Apples and pears are about the same size, they both belong to the pome fruit, they are liked by most people. But they are not the same, for example they have different shapes, they taste different, they get mushy at different speeds. They also have different potentials to cause diarrhea.

Comparing the coronavirus with the annual winter flu is like comparing apples to pears.

Fight in the mouth and throat area

Both belong to the virus, even to a certain group, the RNA virus. Both can make you sick, both affect the throat and sometimes the lungs. Both are pretty contagious. The diseases that trigger both can be mild or serious, they can also be fatal.

Both endanger especially immunodeficient people. Very often these are older people – for their less agile defense system there is the technical term of immune senescence. Even the therapy is similar: there are only a few drugs that work against the respective virus, so the symptoms are combated and the possibly impaired body functions are supported, in serious cases, for example, by ventilation.

flu viruses and Sars-Cov-2, like that 2019 virus officially found in Wuhan is called, but also differ in many ways. Even if they are assigned to the same “area” of RNA viruses by virus systematics, they already belong to completely different “strains” at the next level.

Could you classify them equate here with those of zoology, then they would differ as vertebrates from insects.

The mortality rate of Covid 19 is higher

And one thing is becoming increasingly clear: Covid – 19, the disease triggered by the new coronavirus called Sars-Cov-2, is likely to progress but much more deadly than flu. There are no reliable statistics yet. And in the early stages of infection outbreaks, the death rate often appears to be significantly higher than it actually is, because many cases with milder courses are often not recognized.

However, according to Bruce Aylward, who led the international mission to the outbreak area in Hubei Province, everything indicates that the proportion of serious or fatalities is not is similarly low in the alcohol range as with influenza.

According to current estimates, one percent of those infected with Sars-CoV-2 could die, which would mean a ten-fold higher mortality rate than flu viruses.

The fact that there is no vaccination against Sars-CoV-2 so far, and that it won't go too soon, is another important difference.

Significantly higher risk of infection

In addition, the coronavirus may be significantly more contagious than flu viruses. At least it is now known that despite not particularly pronounced disease symptoms, the virus density in the upper pharynx of infected people can be significantly higher than in flu patients.

And from the upper pharynx the way is short to next person or to the next surface that someone can touch – especially if nobody knows what is happening in this or that throat and therefore nobody is careful.

But there is still a decisive difference to the comparison between apples and pears. Very little is known about the new corona virus compared to flu viruses. It is as if we had grown apples in our gardens over the ages, traded with them, eaten them.

And suddenly this new, somewhat strange-looking fruit is lying in a wooden box at the weekly market , the properties of which we first have to fathom.

Change due to mutation?

About the virus that causes the disease Covid – 19 triggers, scientists are trying to find out as much as possible. But unlike influenza, they just don't know anything specific about its lethality. They also don't know much about his tendency to mutate to change its properties, making it more dangerous or less dangerous.

You do not know exactly how the virus manages to multiply in the upper throat without making people feel particularly sick. And they do not know why, although mostly older and immunocompromised people are threatened by severe courses, it is not only in isolated cases that young, actually healthy people die from the disease.

It is correct: flu kills many more people every year than has been the victim of the corona virus. Nobody knows whether this will remain the case.

But one thing is even more important: All those who now complain that warnings about the flu that has actually killed more people in this country so far have been neglected, leave one thing out of the question: flu and corona virus They are actually quite different, but they are very similar in one way: the way in which they are transmitted and how you can protect yourself against transmission.

Precautions also help against influenza

Now when people start suddenly, those really simple and actually actually always and Discovering life-saving precautions for yourself in every flu season will also have an impact on the flu infection rate. Also on the flu death rate.

These rules of conduct range from regular thorough hand washing, sneezing and coughing etiquette and consistent staying at home with symptoms of illness to a ban on contact for grandma and grandpa to sick grandchildren.

We will never know the names of all those who have not died because of an infection avoided as a result. However, we do not know the names of those who quit smoking and therefore did not get lung cancer, just as little as those of the children who did not die of measles due to their measles vaccination.

Should we therefore stop quitting or vaccinate?

Corona informed and precautionary, but without panic seriously taking also works against flu. Taking Corona seriously now actually means the chance that fewer people will die of respiratory viruses in Germany this year than in a typical flu season. Taking Corona seriously and acting prudently saves lives.