why-the-comparison-is-problematic

The sentence “You can't compare that!” Is a popular discussion killer. In fact, you can pretty much compare anything to anything. For example, apples with pears. If you really do it analytically, you will find similarities and differences.

This is exactly how we humans make the world accessible. We form categories, organize things, thoughts, feelings, concepts and living things into narrow and less narrow groups.

[Lesen Sie hier Antworten auf 55 wichtige Fragen, die auch unsere Leser im Zusammenhang mit dem Coronavirus immer wieder stellen.]

Apples and pears are about the same size, they both belong to the pome fruit, they are liked by most people. But they are not the same, for example they have different shapes, they taste different, they get mushy at different speeds. They also have different potentials to cause diarrhea.

What does all this have to do with the corona virus? It is also often compared at the moment. Especially with influenza. And that's fine. Comparing the corona virus with the annual winter flu is like comparing apples to pears.

Infection in the throat and mouth

Both belong to the virus, even to a certain group, the RNA virus. Both can make you sick, both affect the throat and sometimes the lungs. Both are pretty contagious. The diseases that trigger both can be mild or serious, and can also be fatal.

Both endanger especially immunodeficient people. Very often these are older people – for their less agile defense system there is the technical term of immune senescence. Even the therapy is similar: there are only a few drugs that work against the respective virus, so the symptoms are combated and the possibly impaired bodily functions are supported, in serious cases, for example, by ventilation.

[Alle wichtigen Updates des Tages zumCoronavirusin den Fragen des Tages.Dazu die wichtigsten Nachrichten, Leseempfehlungen und Debatten.]

influenza viruses and Sars Distinguish Cov-2, as the 2019 virus in Wuhan is officially called but also in many things. Even if they are assigned to the same “area” of RNA viruses by virus systematics, they already belong to completely different “strains” at the next level.

If one could equate the classifications here with those of zoology, they would differ as much as the vertebrates from the insects.

The lethality of Covid 19 is higher

And one thing is becoming increasingly clear: Covid – 19, which is caused by the new coronavirus called Sars-Cov-2 probably much more deadly than flu. There are no reliable statistics yet. And in the early stages of infection outbreaks, the death rate often appears to be significantly higher than it actually is, because many cases with milder courses are often not recognized.

However, according to Bruce Aylward, who led the international mission to the outbreak area in Hubei Province, everything indicates that the proportion of serious or fatalities In any case, the course is not comparably low in the alcohol range as with influenza.

[Lesen Sie die wichtigsten Entwicklungen zum Coronavirus-Ausbruch in unserem Newsblog]

According to current estimates, one percent of those infected with Sars-CoV-2 could die, which would mean a ten-fold higher lethality compared to flu viruses.

Another important difference is that there is no vaccination against Sars-CoV-2, and it will not be available too soon either.

Significantly higher risk of infection

In addition, that Coronavirus may be significantly more contagious than flu viruses. At least it is now known that despite not particularly pronounced disease symptoms, the virus density in the upper throat of infected people can be significantly higher than in flu patients.

And from the upper pharynx the path is short to the next person or surface, which someone can touch – especially when nobody knows what is happening in this or that throat and therefore nobody is careful is.

And because the virus is new to humans, it has no immunity to it.

Background to the coronavirus:

What you need to know about the corona virus: The 55 most important questions and answers

With face masks against the coronavirus? What really protects against the transmission of germs

Study by Frankfurt researchers: Coronaviruses are probably also from Transfer healthily

Coronaviruses are probably also from Transfer healthily After staying in a risk area: What to do if you suspect a coronavirus infection

What parents need to know about the coronavirus: “Covid – 19 is not worse for children than flu “

The path of the pathogen around the world: Interactive maps show how the corona virus has spread

A country successfully combats the corona virus: How Taiwan the Covid – 19 – Outbreak prevented

But there is still a decisive difference to the comparison between apples and pears. Very little is known about the new corona virus compared to flu viruses. It is as if we had grown apples in our gardens over the ages, traded with them, eaten them.

And suddenly there is this new, somewhat strange-looking one at the weekly market Fruit in a wooden box, the properties of which we first have to find out.

Change due to mutation?

About the virus, that triggers the disease Covid – 19, scientists are just trying to find out as much as possible. So far – unlike with influenza – not only do you not know anything about how deadly it really is, i.e. what percentage of those infected will ultimately die. They also don't know much about his tendency to mutate to change its properties, making it more dangerous or less dangerous. They do not know whether spring and summer will have a similar dampening effect on the infection rate as with flu.

Research with Sars-CoV-2 at the MIGAL Research Institute in Kiryat Shmona, Israel. Photo: JALAA MAREY / AFP

You don't know exactly how the virus works to multiply in the upper pharynx without making people feel particularly sick. And they do not know why, although mostly older and immunocompromised people are threatened by severe courses, it is not only in isolated cases that young, actually healthy people die of the disease.

It is correct: flu kills many more people every year than has been the victim of the corona virus. Nobody knows whether this will remain the case.

But one thing is even more important: All those who are now complaining that warnings about the flu that has actually killed more people in this country so far have been neglected, ignore one thing: The flu and coronavirus are actually quite different, but they do have one thing in common: the way they are transmitted and how you can protect yourself against them.

Precautions also help against the flu

If now Suddenly people start to discover those really simple and actually life-saving protective measures for themselves and actually every flu season, and that will also affect the flu infection rate. Also on the flu death rate.

These rules of conduct range from regular thorough hand washing to sneezing and coughing etiquette and consistent staying at home with symptoms of illness to a ban on contact for grandma and grandpa to the sick grandson.

We will never know the names of all those who have not died due to an infection avoided as a result. We also do not know the names of those who quit smoking and therefore did not get lung cancer, just as little as those of the children who did not die of measles due to their measles vaccination.

[Mehr zum Thema: 45 wichtige Fragen -und die Antworten- zum Coronavirus]

Should we therefore stop quitting or vaccinate?

Corona provides information and precautionary measures, but without taking panic seriously also works against flu. Taking Corona seriously now actually means the chance that fewer people will die of respiratory viruses in Germany this year than in a typical flu season. Taking Corona seriously and acting prudently saves lives.