why-the-best-quarterback-in-nfl-history-goes-to-florida

Basically, the presentation of the largest newspaper in the region was enough to classify the event, one has to say: the historical event. The “Boston Globe”, the largest paper in the US state of Massachusetts, had not identified the corona virus and its spread as the most important topic of the day on Tuesday, but in all seriousness: the change from Tom Brady, star quarterback of the six-time Super Bowl -Champions New England Patriots. 20 Brady had played for the record champions for years, in a constantly changing (sports) world he was something like the last constant.

Only the basketball legends Dirk Nowitzki and the fatal accident Kobe Bryant had worn the jersey of the same club in the USA for a long time. The Patriots without Brady? It suddenly felt like a “King of Queens” episode without Doug Heffernan, like “Alf” without Willie Tanner, like “A Terribly Nice Family” without Al Bundy. Actually unthinkable. The rashes on the public arousal scale were correspondingly large.

Brady and his ex-coach are said to have crashed

That Brady in March 2020 in the advanced sports age of 42 years ago for the first time in his career would become a so-called “free agent” – a contractless player who can choose his club himself – had been clear for a long time. Previously, New England had always extended the working papers with its best player early. The club apparently made no move this time. As the “Boston Globe” reported, citing an internal source, it is said to have crashed regularly between Brady and his coach, the equally legendary Bill Belichick.

Outside, the coach and player always tried to be closed, but behind the scenes it should have looked different. Accordingly, Belichick only wanted to offer his superstar a contract for one year and with reduced salaries. In addition, Brady is said to have called for more influence on the players and the so-called “play calling”, ie the announcement and execution of the individual moves. Belichick, an almost autocratic trainer of the old school, did not want to grant him these skills.

Video 17. 03. 2020, 16: 05 Clock 00: 45 min. End of an era: Star quarterback Brady leaves the Patriots

The fact that Brady is actually leaving the Patriots was therefore less surprising than the choice of his new club: the Tampa Bay Buccaneers did not even make it into the play-offs last season. With an outstanding playmaker like Tom Brady, Tampa Bay's chances in this regard shouldn't have decreased. On the Internet, a prank cookie with a view of the adopted home of many retired Americans wrote: Why should Brady do it differently than many retirees who spend their retirement in the sunny state of Florida? Brady is reportedly collecting 50 million dollars for his initially two-year engagement with the Buccaneers.

Brady is not a normal athlete

In addition to a princely salary, another point may have played an important role in Brady's considerations: the fact that the Super Bowl 2021 takes place in Tampa. So far, no NFL team has managed to reach the final in their own stadium. Some were close to it, but then failed more or less dramatically. For an extremely ambitious athlete with historical awareness like Brady, this is a challenge he will be happy to face. The 42 year old, who is in a relationship with the Brazilian model Giselle Bündchen, already holds various NFL -Records: for most play-off wins in history for example or for most championships. Since 2000 Brady has led the Patriots to the Super Bowl nine times, six of which the team from Boston won.

In February 2019, after the sixth title of his career, every reasonably normal athlete would probably have the football helmet hung on the nail. Only Brady is not a normal athlete, but an ambitious, obsessed man. This also shows his latest decision: In the new season, he wants to prove it all again, especially his old club from Boston, who didn't want to give the most successful quarterback in NFL history a long-term contract.