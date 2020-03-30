why-the-aid-packages-endanger-the-real-estate-market

As a result of the corona crisis, equities plunged deeply into the minus – the Dax shrank by a good third. In contrast, real estate continues to be seen as a “safe haven” for investors, as the Institute for Economic Affairs writes. But real estate investments are by no means so safe. And there is no index that provides real-time information about their value.

There are indicators for this: rents, the amount of which depends on the location and demand for real estate on the market and the interest rates determined by the capital market. After all, the rents are safe. And that is not a matter of course in times of crisis. Nevertheless, most of the metropolitan areas – including Berlin – lack apartments. In its current report on the housing market, the state-owned development bank IBB reports practically no vacancy and stable rents.

A decline in rents is not likely

A Rents are unlikely to decrease. As well as their further increase. Even before the start of the corona crisis, rents in Berlin and many major cities rose faster than incomes for years. Now they are legally capped. But: Because of the crisis, the federal rescue packages will help those who are in need.

Some tenants will initially not be able to pay due to the current situation. Corona laws grant this option. But those concerned have to pay back. The debts are deferred. It is quite possible that the federal government will make improvements: The Association of PSD Banks demands state “aid payments for private individuals”. So that the crisis does not first bring the tenants and later the landlords into distress. If tenants are unable to pay, landlords can ask their banks to postpone them: they can, in turn, let interest on building fees be deferred – the Corona Aid Package also provides for this.

Whether the real estate will really emerge “stable from the corona crisis”, as Felix von Saucken of the international broker association Colliers predicts, also depends on the further development of interest rates. “The corona crisis initially sent building rates down and is now causing them to rise slightly,” says Mirjam Mohr, head of the online financing broker “Interhyp”. Until the beginning of the pandemic, interest rates fell steadily and property prices went up. “Despite the increases, building money is still very cheap,” says Mohr.

High interest rates “devalue” the property

But that can change. If interest rates on building fees rise, property prices will stagnate or fall. Because in almost every real estate business, banks help out with loans, up to 80 percent of the purchase price are common. If these loans have to be paid with higher interest rates, the additional costs cannot be brought in by higher rental income. This “devalues” the property.

It is likely that interest rates will rise as a result of the crisis because the federal government is using billions of euros to avert a recession. The head of the Munich Ifo Institute, Clemens Fuest, expects that Germany will have to accept higher government debt for a longer period of time – and that interest rates for German government bonds will rise in the medium term. “Instead of collecting money from its debtors, as is currently the case, Germany will again have to pay interest on its debts,” Fuest expects. This also applies to property owners.

The federal bonds set the pace

The yields of long-term German federal bonds set the pace for the amount of mortgage loans. The more debt the state incurs, the more it “devalues” the money. This increases yields and drives up the cost of construction money. Before the crisis, the European financial system was committed to stability and debt was limited by economic performance. That is now changing due to the unprecedented rescue packages.

“The yield on the ten-year federal bond has risen again – also due to the expected costs for the government's aid programs”, says the financing broker “Interhyp”. Construction money is still cheap, with a ten-year fixed interest rate for “under 0.7 percent”. It is becoming more and more likely that this time will end Ralf Schönball