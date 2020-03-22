why-second-division-handball-players-shop-for-the-needy

People whose language center has not developed accidentally in the vicinity of Hörnsheim and Hochelheim can generally do little with the Upper Hessian combination of sounds “Loft offs Kärnche!”. However, the meaning is quickly explained: Both villages from the central Hessian province, which merged into the village of Hüttenberg over 50 years ago, have always been considered handball Strongholds.

When the B-youth of TV Hüttenberg celebrated the first German championship of the village club in the year 1976, there was a festive parade through the place. Until a tire of the small handcart – in Upper Hessian: Kärnche – sluggish, on which the players pulled their coach through the alleys. “Loft offs Kärnche!”, He roared – air on the car! The crowd roared with them, and so the slogan came into being, which is still called before every game by a Hüttenberger team.

The TV Hüttenberg provides active neighborhood help

Now the handball players of TV Hüttenberg are on the road again in their place, but this time with a motorized delivery van and not with the Kärnche. And they don't have their trainers in their luggage, they have food and household products. They bring them to the front doors of those who can no longer leave their own home after the spread of the coronavirus: to people who belong to a risk group or who have had to quarantine.

The little handball Second division club from Central Hesse didn’t have to spend a lot of time after the break in league operations and made a spontaneous decision to turn their business into a help center. Active neighborhood help from a professional team – this is something new in this country in the sports business.

“The signal is the most important thing,” says Fabian Friedrich: “Don't complain, but go ahead and see what can be done well . “The 31 year old is no longer just a managing director at TV Hüttenberg, but now also something of an auxiliary coordinator. “Actually, I have just a few other topics to work on,” he smiles with a portion of gallows humor. Because his club, too, looks into the economic abyss these days without league games, without income, without any certainty about the progress of the season. But: “Now we have to make the best of the situation for those who are usually behind us.”

And that's in a 10. 000 – community of souls, which is known nationwide in addition to handball only for the “Hüttenberger Gold” – the notorious Hessian specialty hand cheese – almost the whole place. “In seasonal operation, we demand sponsorship money and ticket revenue,” says Friedrich. It would not be possible without this support. Therefore, his conclusion is: “Now we are in the debt.”

The club understood this debt literally. Because now the players carry purchases through the area. Inspired by the Swabian fifth division SV Leonberg / Eltingen, the Hüttenberger had announced on their website a week ago that they would like to organize support in the crisis and therefore wanted to offer a shopping aid.

If you feel needy, has since been able to contact the club by email or phone and leave a list of shopping requests. These lists are then forwarded to the players who, depending on availability, should go on a delivery tour twice a week. The association even advanced the purchase costs.

The first household was supplied by two Hüttenberger players last Tuesday, the local supermarket provided a delivery van for this. In the meantime there have been further inquiries. The Hüttenberger can imagine walking the dog or taking the garbage away in the future. “Perhaps it is only a small act, but we are sure that the needy will be supported with it,” said head coach Frederick Griesbach.

But solidarity does not end behind Hörnsheim and Hochelheim. An entire alliance of sports clubs that want to help tackle the crisis is currently being formed in Central Hesse. After all, the wires between the professional teams are short in a region that has around one million inhabitants, but has no real center around the city triangle of Gießen, Marburg and Wetzlar – not even a sporting one.

Handball and basketball go ahead

So the basketball Bundesliga club Gießen 46 He is part of the Hüttenberger campaign, as is the wheelchair basketball record champion RSV Lahn-Dill from Wetzlar. Talks are underway with the handball Bundesliga club HSG Wetzlar, the sporting cooperation partner of Hüttenberger. The ice hockey second division club EC Bad Nauheim could also be added soon. Only the football regional league team FC Gießen is likely to have enough to do with themselves in the face of long-term financial caprices.

And if the clubs survive the crisis somewhat mildly, it should not end afterwards of solidarity. “There are always people in need of help,” emphasizes Fabian Friedrich. Hüttenberg's managing director would therefore like to continue the campaign. He is bumping into “overconsumption” in the “elbow society” anyway and therefore has bigger things in mind: “I hope that a complete rethink will take place,” says Friedrich. “With the values ​​of solidarity and charity, we can benefit extremely in this situation.”

The only question is, what happens, curfews should be imposed soon. Then it would be over with the shopping aid of the Central Hessian Sports Alliance. Friedrich therefore relies on the sense of responsibility of his fellow human beings. However, optimism sounds different: “We handle all topics extremely lightly,” he says. “I think we in Germany always need a slap on the head first.”