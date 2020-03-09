why-not-socialism-at-hertha-bsc?

The Berlin cabaret artist Frank Lüdecke is the head of the porcupines and writes here every Monday about the Bundesliga.

So the moral is intact, at Hertha BSC! The defense no longer. Ten goals conceded in the past three games! And still got two draws! However, this moment of success was less due to the trainer than to the team itself. It is said that it almost shook itself out of the crisis on its own.

Hertha could try it without a trainer

Is there possibly a hidden sign in this process? Perhaps one should have tried a completely new approach after the Swabian motivational artist's eruptive retirement: Without a trainer! No idea if the statutes of the DFB give anything like that. Something socialist, a kind of grassroots model with a team council as a decision maker.

So it couldn't have gone much worse. And the players would have been motivated to prove to their former manager that they are much better than his secret diaries would suggest. Because the position of coach Alexander Nouri is undoubtedly quite unfortunate. He is by no means the choice of someone responsible for Hertha. He was the souvenir of the predecessor and is now the remnant of his bankruptcy estate.

The bankruptcy estate of the man who denies half the team's reason for being. This is a very unfortunate constellation and not what you could call a trust position. The current coach is only in office because one secretly hopes to be able to prevent relegation with him. And then there would be room for a big name next season. That would be in summer when the new transition season begins. The bill could work. Even if the feeling creeps around Nouri's substitution, he has mixed up the players.

The relegation is possible even with Alexander Nouri

Doesn't matter. In any case, the brave Paderborners will no longer make it. And frankly: Werder Bremen continued on Saturday after ten minutes where Hertha left off. Such a desperate achievement was previously only known from Berliners. It was always thought that our midfield was a vacuum of ideas, but the Bremen team showed that there is more! I have no more hope for the people of Weserstadt. That means Hertha just had to leave another team behind to avoid relegation. There are currently three.

So I see it the same way as those responsible for Hertha BSC: The prevention of the descent is currently feasible even with Mr. Nouri.

